• Drive-thru Nativity. Emmanuel Baptist Church will host its annual live drive-thru Nativity scene 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, through Sunday, Dec. 15. The free event is at 1917 U.S. 72 West, Athens. More information: 256-232-6193; ebcathens.com
• Lessons and carols. St. Timothy's Episcopal Church will hold a lessons and carols service 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, in the church sanctuary, 207 E. Washington St., Athens. St. Matthew's choir in Madison will join in the carols. Reception to follow. Cost is free but offering will be accepted to benefit local charity. More information: Judy Wilson, 256-777-0570
• Countywide fellowship. Limestone County Democratic Conference will hold an end-of-year countywide fellowship and meet and greet at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Round Island Creek Missionary Baptist Mission Center, 13829 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Speakers: Pastor Damon Betts and Little Zion M.B. Church family. Casual dress: blue jeans and white shirts. Refreshments will be served. More information: James Lucas, 256-431-3744.
• Donations needed. Faith Christian Assembly, 14184 Section Line Road, Elkmont, is seeking donations for families in need in Athens and Elkmont. Toys, clothing, shoes, personal hygiene products and food are needed. To make a donation, call Amanda Thrasher, 256-800-7759
Church briefs must be submitted in writing, either on a form available at The News Courier office at 410 W. Green St., Athens, or by sending an email to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com or a fax to 256-233-7753.
