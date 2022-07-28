The stage is up in Downtown Athens in preparation for tonight's “Concert on the Square” as part of Athens State University's bicentennial celebration. Country star Collin Raye will headline the free concert and is scheduled to take the stage at 8 P.M.
An Alumni Social is scheduled prior to the concert in Merchant's Alley locate dat 107 N. Jefferson Street. The social begins at 5:30P.M.
Bluegrass group Iron Horse will open tonight's free concert beginning at 7 P.M. The concert is open to the public and no tickets are required. Concert goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and be ready to have some fun.
