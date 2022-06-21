Commission reminds everyone to vote

The Limestone County Commission met Tuesday morning, June 21, and urged everyone to get out and exercise their right to vote. “Today is election day, and I would like to see a lot of folks participate,” District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet said.
“The voting turnout is going to be low today. I tell everybody that it's one of the only rights you have left in this country — to express your opinion. Nobody can dictate it, and you can go behind that curtain and vote for who you want to,” chairman Collin Daly said. “People have died for your freedom to get out and do that.”
Work continues on Dupree Hollow in District 4. “The bridge down there is going good,” commissioner LaDon Townsend said. He hopes the work could be completed within the next month.
As crews continue to work on paving projects, bush hogging, trash collections, and other work, the commission reminds everyone to be aware of them while driving.
Contracts, agreements and grants
• Agreement to comply with the requirements of the Alabama Department of Senior Services Senior Community Service Employment Program entered into by the Limestone County Commission and TARCOG.
• Comply with the requirements of the Center for Workforce Inclusion Senior Community Service Employment Program entered into by the Limestone County Commission and TARCOG.
• Submit a COPS Grant for the funding of three new deputies. The cost of three deputies for three years is approximately $615,000. The COPS Grant will fund up to $125,000 per ew hire. The COPS Grant would be $375,000 with a County match of $240,000.
Personnel, policy and staffing actions
• Transfer William Keith Chandler from jail corporal to jail sergeant effective June 21, 2022.
• Hire John Thomas Wall as part time traffic enforcement deputy effective June 21, 2022, pending a drug screening.
• Hire Clarence Edward Thompson Jr., as corrections officer effective June 21, 2022, pending a drug screening.
• Hire Jasmine Ramirez Chavez as corrections officer effective June 21, 2022, pending a drug screening.
• Amend the staffing plan to add one Transitional Payroll Specialist, grade 17, under Administrative Department.
• Approved Transitional Payroll Specialist job description.
• Approve an amendment to the Personnel Policies and Procedures to add “A.4” under XVII Transfers” which states as follows: “The Limestone County Commission reserves the right to place an employee in whatever job it deems useful or necessary. All job transfers, reassignments, promotions, or lateral transfers are at the discretion of the Limestone County Commission.”
Engineer's report
• Final approval for Charleston Phase 1, a major subdivision consisting of 96 lots in District 2 located across from Menefee Road on the south side of Capshaw Road.
• Preliminary approval for Walton Creek, a major subdivision consisting of 101 lots in District 2 located on the north side of Pepper Road near Jones Road intersection.
• Preliminary approval for Lewterville, a major subdivision consisting of 21 lots in District 3 located on the north side of Nuclear Plant Road approximately 400' west of Stewart Road intersection.
• Preliminary and final approval for Zehner Farms, a minor subdivision consisting of 8 lots in District 4 located on the east side of Zehner Road approximately 1000' south of New Cut Road.
• Preliminary and final approval for Sammy Lane, a minor subdivision consisting of 4 lots in District 4 located southwest of Hwy 99 on the north side of Sammy Lane.
• Preliminary and final approval for Big Creek Farm Subdivision, a minor subdivision consisting of 1 lot in District 4 located west of Tillman Mill Road and southwest of Big Creek Road.
• Preliminary and final approval for Maddieville Subdivision, a minor subdivision consisting of 6 lots in District 3 located south of Snake Road on the south side of Bay Village Drive.
Other business
• Increase the polling official pay by an extra $50 per election, retroactive to the May 24, 2022 Primary and Constitutional Amendment Election.
• Approved insolvencies, errors, and taxes in litigation for 2021 as presented by the Revenue Commissioner's Office.
The next Limestone County Commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 5, at 9 a.m. at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.