The weather was perfect as more than 20 teams participated in last week’s 2022 Cornhole for a Cure Tournament at Lucy’s BARge.
The tournament and event, sponsored by Grayson Carter & Son, raised $1,000 for the American Cancer Society Limestone County Relay for Life Foundation.
Players from all over the area and neighboring states came out to enjoy some fun on the river while competing for a great cause. The double elimination tournament awarded $500 to the first place team, $300 to the second place team and $200 for placing third.
“It just does not get any better than tossing bags on the beautiful Tennessee River,” event organizer Michelle Williamson said. “I want to thank the teams, our sponsor Grayson Carter & Son Contracting, Inc. and also Lucy’s Barge for hosting.”
Team Shake-N-Bake from Knoxville, Tenn. Tossed their way to first place and the $500 prize. Team Riff Raff lost in the final game to take home second prize and The Holts held on to third place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.