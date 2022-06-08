Elk River Boat Party returns

The 16th annual Elk River Boat Party, hosted by Mike and Bridgett Jackson, will be held this year on Saturday, July 2, from 3 to 7 p.m. It is their hope that this year’s river party will be a way for the community to come together and have some fun while remembering the friends they lost over the past two years.
This year has a different meaning for the Jackson family.
“As we have faced many challenges in our personal lives, being able to move forward and appreciate the life we have has new meaning for us all,” Bridgett said. “We all have our own stories, and we know how that feels to not want to even get up and get dressed. I’m so happy, and honored, to continue to do this boat party for the people I care about the most, and especially this year as we have lost loved ones and friends along the way. In special honor and memory of Adam Moon, Beth Jackson Moon’s husband, who passed away this January, we are asking that everyone fly flags on their boats for Moon’s favorite teams.”
They are the Atlanta Braves, Auburn, Texas Longhorns and the New Orleans Saints.
“The best part about having this event is seeing everyone on the water throughout the year, waving and asking us, ‘hey, you still having the boat party this year?’ and ‘man we love it and can’t wait to come this year.’ This simple gesture of recognition and kindness means more to us than new could ever express in words. True friendship comes to mind. It’s an honor for us,” Bridgett said.
Kozmic Mama will be playing, as they have for the past 15 years. Kozmic Mama has been around since 1991. They perform a variety of original and cover songs ranging from “Classic” Soul, Motown, Blues and Rock. Some of their influences include, Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, James Brown, Jackson 5, Sam & Dave, Staple Singers, Sly & The Family, Ray Charles etc. The band was formed in 1991 when Carla Russell, Matt Shook and Bobby Love came together to start a band that would soon become one of the hottest live bands in North Alabama and South Tennessee.
The Jacksons have sponsors that have stepped up to make sure that all partygoers receive a free koozie.
“We certainly work hard to put this event together; however, it’s the sponsors who truly deserve all the credit. Every dime goes to making sure everyone gets their hands on koozies, that banners are made and the band is paid,” Bridgett said.
The Jacksons are hoping for an even larger crowd this year.
“We hear the boat sales are incredible and people are spending their vacations on the water this year. We have tried counting the boats and estimate usually around 250 to 350 boats every year, depending upon the weather, of course,” she said.
Pack a cooler and blanket, and head out for some sunshine and family time.
“Don’t forget your friends, and give them a ride if they don’t have a boat to attend,” Bridgett said.
Kids can participate in ski boarding and tubing. The AL Marine Police and the Rescue Squad will be on duty, watching out for everyone’s safety. The Jacksons remind everyone to please keep their trash inside their boat.
Directions to the boat party:
The only way to get to the party is by boat, and the directions are as follows:
Tennessee River, go north on the Elk River and under Lee Hi Bridge (U.S. Hwy. 72 bridge). Turn left into Anderson Creek, and the party is on the right. The nearest boat launch is the Lee Hi Bridge boat launch.
For more information and a complete list of this year’s sponsors, go to 16th Annual Elk River Boat Party on Facebook.
