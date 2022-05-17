Fifth grade students at Elkmont Elementary School have been busy preparing for their graduation next week.
The boys and girls have spent the last several weeks learning etiquette and chivalry.
Their last lesson came with some special keepsakes that will have the graduates looking splendid for their special day.
Boys were given red ties as well as lessons on how to tie them. Girls were gifted pearl necklaces for completion of the etiquette lessons.
“As you leave to go to sixth grade, I want you to lead the way, not follow the crowd,” principal Larry Saulsberry told his students.
“I want to make sure while you are at Elkmont Elementary that you’ve got everything you need to be successful in life.”
