The Athens Farmers Market’s Fall Market begins this Saturday, October 1, with many great activities planned for the entire family. Kids can come enjoy an early opportunity for safe trick or treating at the 24 booths scheduled for the kickoff to fall. Costumes are not required. A kids fall craft is also planned.
Performing at the market Saturday from 9-11 A.M. is Houston Ridge Bluegrass. The Master Gardeners will also be on-hand to help answer questions you may have. The Athens Farmers Market is located at 409 W Green Street and will be open from 8 A.M. until noon.
The following vendors are scheduled to be at this weekend’s fall market.
Producers
• King Family Farm - Tomatoes, okra, jalapeños, squash, peas, turnip greens, and canned goods.
• Hines Family Farm - wheat straw bales, corn stalks, winter squashes, greens, red tomatoes, various pumpkins.
• Sweetgrass Farm - pastured pork, grass fed beef, cut flowers
• Hays Mill Farm - frozen whole chickens, eggs
• Moon & Stars Honey - local honey
• Hanna Holler Farm - lamb, beef, pork, jams, maple syrup, vanilla.
• Isacc McSpell - silver dollar hydrangeas, pumpkins, loofahs, maple tree, boxwoods, Mount Airy fothergilla, bottle brush Berry, Merlot sweetspire itea virginica.
Prepared Foods
• Revive Cafe - fresh coffee
• Tutt & Tutt's - relish our relish, garlic pickles, relish our dressing, chess pies, cheese chips, and sour cream cornbread.
• Lisa's Lovin Oven - cookies, scones, pies, and other sweet treats
• Carrie's Kitchen - apple cake with cinnamon maple cream cheese frosting, apple cider donuts, apple oatmeal streusel muffins, baguettes, baklava, banana walnut bread, carrot cake with cinnamon cream cheese frosting, focaccia, multigrain, oatmeal spice iced cookies, peanut butter star cookies, pumpernickel, pumpkin spice bread, rosemary garlic bread, yeast rolls
• Meteor Muncheez - salsa, bbq sauce, pickles, seasonings, crackers, croutons
• Jasmine Julian - freeze dried candy
• Alesha Blair - homemade breads
• Marshmallow Brick & Treat Co. - assortment of homemade marshmallow treats
Artisans
• Beth Haney Art - Face Painting
• Red Wolf Soaps - artisan soaps, beard products, and "bleeding" candles
• Flirty Flame - wax melts, room sprays, candles, body oils, etc..
• Nicole Shaffer - sewing crafts
• Greenehouse Candles - hand poured soy wax candles and melts
• The Potter's Hand - hand crafted pottery
• Joyful Gems - handmade jewelry and keychains for children, women, and men, as well as stocking stuffer gifts
• NixNax and Baubles - beaded handmade jewelry
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.