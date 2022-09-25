Fall has officially arrived in Limestone County and visitors to the Historic Downtown Athens will be greeted by a beautiful Autumn display. The picture perfect display of mums, pumpkins, and gourds was decorated by Penny Williams Daly with help from Haney Equipment with the lending of an antique tractor.
Fall on the Square
