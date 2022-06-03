For the second year in a row, Calhoun's manufacturing team finishes among top three at national competition

Out of 32 teams across the nation, Calhoun Community College’s student manufacturing team places second at the 2022 Project MFG National Championship in Wichita, Kansas.
Project MFG shines a light on the need and opportunities for skilled trades by focusing on the development of new talent to provide a path forward for individuals and our country. Project MFG competitions throughout the United States promote the trades across industries and help advance the next generation of highly skilled trade professionals. As an integrated workforce development and recruitment effort, Project MFG collaborates across communities, the private sector and government to expand the US industrial base workforce. Project MFG is a program of the Global Learning Accelerator Inc., a nonprofit, funded by the Department of Defense, and operated and managed by RD Solutions, LLC. The mission of the Global Learning Accelerator is to help people find the nexus between their passions and what the world needs.
According to Tad Montgomery, Calhoun machine tool technology instructor, the two-day integrated manufacturing competition tests the skill sets of students from across the country in welding, programming and machining. “This is one of our most exciting competitions,” says Montgomery. “Not only are our manufacturing students able to showcase what they learn daily through our course curriculum, but they are also gaining real-world experience when they compete on such a level with other students,” he adds.
Each team is presented with a tight budget as well as a challenge to create a product that is to be built using the required specifications. Just as in today’s manufacturing industry, they are charged hourly rates against their budgets. “Competitions such as these are what sets Calhoun’s manufacturing training apart from other institutions,” commented John Holley, Calhoun dean of technologies. “We try our best to provide our students with as many real-world hands-on training opportunities as possible that will place them in situations to think and solve problems strategically. When we hear from area industry leaders, they tell us those are the skills desired in conjunction with our manufacturing training,” added Holley.
Calhoun’s team consisted of members who possessed skills in CNC 5-axis programming, welding, metrology, and CNC 5-axis machining. Those competencies were necessary as judges scored the projects based on programming and production time, tooling and material costs, as well as overall quality. All machining components were inspected for dimensional size and geometric tolerances. The welding portion of the competition consisted of aluminum and steel tanks which had to withstand pressure testing along with adhering to a weld procedure standard.
Only four teams were chosen as national champions, and Calhoun was one, finishing in 2nd place, and also making it the team’s second national championship win in this annual competition. The event was recorded and will be aired this fall as was the previous year’s competition on “Clash of the Trades”. “Calhoun’s performance in Project MFG exemplifies the quality of training the college provides students in advanced manufacturing,” says Montgomery. “The Department of Defense is working diligently to highlight these types of programs, as well as the critical shortage for such skilled manufacturing workers desperately needed to drive our economy and produce the systems used to protect our nation,” Montgomery added.
