This Saturday, July 9, is Flower Day at the Athens Farmers Market and is sponsored by Alabama Real Estate Solutions. Fresh flowers and plants will be for sale and on display throughout the market pavilion.
Old Friends Band will provide live music for shoppers and other guests to enjoy from 9-11 A.M. There will also be a flower paper craft activities for the kids.
The Athens Farmers Market will be open from 8 A.M. until noon and is located at 409 W. Green Street in Athens. The vendor lineup for this Saturday's market is as follows.
Growers
• King Family Farm
• Hines Family Farm - green and red tomatoes, Heirloom tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, jalapeños, bell peppers, squash, zucchini, cucumbers
• Pea Ridge Farm - peaches, blackberries, potatoes, and a variety of other produce.
• Craig Family Farm - blueberries
• Matt Leicher - eggs, okra, cucumber, squash, tomatoes, dill, peppers, cookies, Sundrop cakes, and possibly a few watermelons.
• S&J Produce Farms - tomatoes, blackberries, cucumbers, peppers, squash/zucchini.
• Sweetgrass Farm - grass fed beef, pastured pork, and cut flowers
• Moon & Stars Honey - local honey in a variety of sizes and creamed honey.
• Hays Mill Farm - frozen whole chickens and eggs by the dozen.
• Ard Farm - peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, and zucchini, green tomatoes.
• Simple Pond Farm - local fresh cut flowers and arrangements
• Master Gardeners - live plants and answers to any gardening questions you may have.
Prepared Food
• Black Dog Grounds & Sounds Coffee Trailer - hot or iced coffee and specialty drinks, lemonades.
• Tutt & Tutts - Relish our relish, garlic pickle, Relish our dressing. Chess pies, sour cream cornbread, and cheese chips
• Aquanette's Fried Pies
• Lisa's Lovin Oven - scones, pies, mini pies, cookies, pound cakes.
Artisans
• Beth Haney Art - face painting
• Parties to Dye For - custom hand-dyed clothing
• Red Wolf Soaps - handmade artisan soaps, beard and beauty products.
• Flirty Flame Candles - hand poured candles, wax melts, and room sprays
• TheTiedeye - Custom tie dye by Katie Winton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.