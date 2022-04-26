Athens Main Street will kick off this year’s Fridays After Five music series on the east side of the Square this Friday, April 29, with live music from Utopia. Fridays After Five will continue April through July on the last Friday of each month from 5-8:30 p.m. and will feature a variety of great bands, food trucks, an opportunity to shop extended hours at local shops and dine at restaurants downtown.
After a short break in August, Athens Main Street announced that Fridays After Five will return in September and continue until Christmas Open House. “We are going to take August off because it’s really hot,” Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson said.
Also happening on Fridays from 5-6:30 p.m. at Merchant’s Alley is Athens Amplified Happy Hour which features local artists. “The music at Happy Hour will be from 5-6:30 and the band at Fridays After Five will start at 7 p.m. This Friday’s band is Utopia out of Tullahoma, Tenn. They are very dynamic. They do a lot of soul and R&B covers as well as some Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake. ... its going to be a really cool event,” Richardson said.
“This is the first year we are doing separate Fridays After Five and Singing on the Square. We used to do those concurrently. Singing on the Square is always country music bands so they are going to do the third Friday of every month and they will continue that and most of their bands will be country bands. We’ll do the last Friday of the month and we will have a diverse line-up of bands,” Richardson said.
The bands currently scheduled for Fridays After Five are:
• April 29- Soul Night with Utopia
• May 27- Rock and Roll Night with Rob Alridge & The Proponents
• June 24- Dance Night with Juice
• July 29- Soul R&B Night with Lamont Landers
Ten food trucks are already lined up for this year’s Fridays After Five. “We upped our game with food trucks this year because the restaurants were just so slammed last year and the food trucks we had sold out. We want to be sure people have an option,” Richardson said.
With the events happening in and around the square, Richardson said she is happy to see the increase in visitors to the Square since being designated as an Arts & Entertainment District in June 2020. Maps will be available at Friday After Five indicating the seven businesses where entertainment district beverage cups are available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.