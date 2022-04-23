Gin Blossoms to headline Cullman Strawberry Festival May 7

A strawberry-filled day is planned for the first Saturday in May in the north Alabama town of Cullman. Set for May 7, the Cullman Strawberry Festival promises plenty of strawberries, hometown fun and exciting events throughout the day. Now in its 83rd year, the one-day event is Alabama’s longest-running strawberry festival.
As far back as 1898, the strawberry has been an agricultural calling card for Cullman and to celebrate, the town comes together to offer a one day event centered on the red berry. Many local farmers will be on hand selling their produce and, most importantly, locally grown strawberries. Make sure to stop by the Festhalle Farmers Market early to purchase a basket of berries to take home.
The Strawberry Festival also includes arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, a doggy pawgeant and after party, a baking competition, a kid’s area with games and inflatables (fee to participate) and entertainment by artists, including The Georgia Thunderbolts; season 19 winner of American Idol, Chayce Beckham, and headliner, Gin Blossoms. For a schedule of events, visit https://www.cullmanstrawberryfest.com.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Festhalle Farmers Market and Depot Park located at 309 1st Avenue NE in downtown Cullman. Admission is free.
Cullman hosted their first Strawberry Festival in May of 1939, and the community event has continued to be one of the state’s largest and longest-running strawberry festivals to date. For more information, visit www.cullmanstrawberryfest.com.
