Ten local high schools held their 2022 graduations over the past two weeks. Athens Renaissance School kicked off the graduation season and Ardmore High School closed things out at their commencement ceremony Friday evening.
The recent rains caused several schools to plan graduation inside their gyms. For East Limestone and Tanner, the rain might have forced them inside but it certainly did not take away from the celebration.
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy delayed an hour to give their exceptional baseball team time to return from their State Championship run.
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Academy had the smallest class with three graduating seniors while Athens High School graduated 254.
Elkmont High School took a moment to remember Maria Holt, a member of Elkmont's Class of 2022 and former Clements student, who died tragically in 2019. Clements observed a moment of silence for the victims and families of the Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
In the days prior to graduation, West Limestone Class of 2022 returned to the halls of Sugar Creek Elementary one more time to thank those who inspired them and to be the inspiration for the younger students.
One thing all of the graduations had in common was the undeniable perseverance of the young men and women who walked across the stages. Each endured the uncertainty that came with a global pandemic and came out on top.
Congratulations to the Class of 2022.
Photo galleries of each ceremony can be found on The News Courier website enewscourier.com/graduation.
