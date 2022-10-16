Fred Wayne Magnusson was born April 30, 1947, in Limestone County and he called Ardmore home. His parents were Bernard Cletus and Alma Virginia (Mitchell Magnusson), and he had four brothers.
Magnusson attended Ardmore High School where he was a member of the basketball and track teams. He also participated in several school organizations including Beta Club and 4-H. He was an active member of Piney Grove Baptist Church and sang in the choir.
According to The Heritage of Limestone County Alabama published in 1998 by Heritage Publishing Consultants, Magnusson was the school’s delegate to Boys State, and during his senior year, he worked as a sports correspondent for the Decatur Daily Newspaper. After graduating from Ardmore in 1965, he attended Florence State College for two years.
Magnusson volunteered for service in the United States Marine Corps and reported to Camp LeJeune, North Carolina on July 17, 1967. He was attached to the 1st Marine Division, 1st battalion, 5th Marines, B Company.
“On Nov. 1, 1967, he came home for Thanksgiving on a 24-day furlough before reporting to Camp Pendleton, Calif., for more training. Freddie left California Jan. 5, 1968, for Vietnam. On Jan. 16, 1968, just six months from the date he enlisted and 11 days after arriving in Vietnam, he participated in a battle in Hanoi, near the DMZ. On that day, he was killed by wounds to his head, shoulders, and upper back. His body was returned to Rainey’s Funeral Home in Ardmore for burial on Jan. 26, 1968. Freddie was Limestone County, Alabama’s fifth fatality of the Vietnam War,” The Heritage of Limestone County Alabama said.
Magnusson’s funeral was held at Ardmore High School, and at least 1,000 people are reported to have attended his service. He is buried in Gatlin Cemetery in Ardmore and honored on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. on Panel 34e, Line 59. He is also honored on a plaque at the Limestone County Courthouse and on the Vietnam Memorial Wall at the Alabama Welcome Center in Ardmore.
Pfc. Fred W. Magnusson earned the following commendations for service to his country.
• Purple Heart
• Combat Action Ribbon
• Marksmanship Badge
• National Defense Service Medal
• Vietnam Campaign Medal
• Vietnam Service Medal
• Marine Corps Presidential Unit Citation
• Vietnam Gallantry Cross
• Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal
• Marine Corps Expeditionary Medal
