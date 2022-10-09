James “Jimmy” Chambers Kennemer was born Nov. 14, 1922, in Limestone County to Maclin Sloss Kennemer Sr. and Mary Katherine (Chambers) Kennemer. The family lived in Athens. At age 19, Jimmy registered with the United States Army Air Forces.
On Sept. 26, 1944, Jimmy married Martha Julia Moody (Bunny) at the First Methodist Church in Gulf Port, Mississippi. The wedding was attended by the couple’s friends and families. An article in the Oct. 5, 1944, Alabama Courier recorded the details of the ceremony including the song “Because” being sung at the nuptials.
“The bride, given in marriage by her father, was lovely in an afternoon dress, fashioned with a soft skirt of black crepe and a peplum style bodice of pale pink jersey made with long sleeves. She wore pink elbow length gloves, her hat was black trimmed with a band of pastel pink bunny fur. She carried a white Bible topped with a white orchid and showered with tube roses,” the article stated.
Jimmy would soon leave for World War II where he was a waist gunner on a B17 Flying Fortress. He earned the rank of Sergeant and was attached to the 452nd Bomber Group, Heavy, 728th Bomber Squadron and most records indicate he was a crew member of “Bachelor’s Den.”
Upon returning from the last great air bombardment of Berlin, tragedy struck. “Bachelor’s Den” (A/C 43-38982) collided with A/C 43-38879 at approximately 9,000 feet in the air over the English Channel. A/C 43-38879 plunged into the channel. Two crew member from Bachelor’s Den, including Kennemer, bailed out and were seen going down. Two crew member from the other ship were seen in the water. Two aircraft were ordered to stay in the area to patrol one of the planes threw out 10 dinghies. When they left the area they reported seeing one survivor in one of the dinghies.
Air Sea Rescue was contacted and Bachelor’s Den proceeded back to England, crash landing at the field in Woodbridge. The following day, March 19, Air Sea Rescue reported that their patrols found some of the dinghies, but no crew members. Jimmy was declared last at sea and his body was never recovered.
The Alabama Courier reported on Oct. 11, 1945, “Mrs. James C. Kennemer (Bunny Moody) last week received the personal effects of her husband Sgt. James C. Kennemer who was reported missing in action March 18 over the English Channel. This procedure is normal in the case of those reported missing and no additional information has been received to the possible fate of Sgt. Kennemer.”
James Chambers Kennemer is buried or memorialized at Tablets of the Missing at Netherlands American Cemetery, Margraten, Netherlands. This is an American Battle Monuments Commission location. He is also memorialized at the Athens City Cemetery. Sgt. James Chambers Kennemer was awarded the following commendations for his service to the country.
• Air Medal
• Purple Heart
• World War II Victory Medal
• American Campaign Medal
• Army Presidential Unit Citation
• Army Good Conduct Medal
• European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign
