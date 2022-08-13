Some help came to the over 70 children currently in Limestone County DHR custody as they head back to school. Hometown Pediatrics, in partnership with the non-profit organization We’ve Got Your Back, presented Limestone County DHR with a check for $14,435 to help with new clothes and shoes.
Each of the children will receive $200 to for new back to school items.
“This means a lot. It means that the children, here in our county, can go back to school with the supplies they need and with the clothes, just like every child in our county that goes back to school. We have a lot of children, not only the children in foster care, but the children of the families that we work with that don’t always have everything that they need. This is definitely going to help those children and those families here,” Limestone County DHR director Lori Bateman said.
Jocelyn Turner, Nurse Practitioner at Hometown Pediatrics, explained that raising the money was a community effort from private, personal, businesses, and other donors.
“We work with foster children and children who are in custody in Limestone County every single day. We see the need in the community and it’s something in our hearts. We just want to see these children taken care of, and any support we can get in the community, we are happy to facilitate it,” Turner said.
Those who would like to donate to Limestone County DHR can stop by the office or call at (256) 216-6400. School supplies can be dropped off directly at the DHR office. “There are a lot of needs. Food, new clothing, and school supplies are the things the kids and families in our county need,” Bateman said.
