Say cheese ... on your burger or for your photo! Dub’s Burgers owners Derek and Olivia Pirtle sent a note to the community Thursday afternoon in regards to the iconic storefront window.
Hey Dub’s Fam! We want to give you all a little update about some big things happening in our tiny corner of the world. We love our community and we love being a part of the many traditions Athens has. One of the traditions we have grown to love is seeing so many of you take a picture outside of our ‘Dub’s Man’ window.
This spring the Crutcher Shopping Center sold to a local real estate developer. This individual has assured us that he wants Dub’s to stick around as long as possible, and for this we are grateful. We aren’t going anywhere. However, he will be making some changes to the building, and this means that the window out front will soon disappear.
To sum it all up, if you want the opportunity to have a picture with this little local landmark as the way it has been for the last 30 years or so, you better come and get it quick! The windows will be being changed out very soon (2-4 weeks), and after that, the opportunity will be gone.
My family and I took full advantage of it, and had a blast. You’re welcome to as well!
Much love,
Derek and Olivia
P.S. We’ve been told that the glass and art work can not be saved. There is a hole in the window currently and it would be unsafe to salvage and save. It will likely shatter upon removal.
Dub’s Burgers is located at 400 S. Jefferson Street Suite 402 in Athens.
