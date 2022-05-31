Those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country were honored Monday morning, May 30, at the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives. The Memorial Day ceremony was a chance for the community to show their appreciation to those who died while serving in the United States armed forces.
The Master of Ceremony for the Memorial Day service was Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives Board President Jerry Crabtree. After the Posting of the Colors by the Limestone County Veterans Honor Guard, the 313th Army Band performed the National Anthem.
Representatives from local veterans organizations placed floral wreaths in remembrance of the many brave men and women lost in defense of the country and the Constitution.
“In a few moments, a roll call is going to be read, and those names that are on there are unique to this local community. They are representative of the tens of thousands from across the nation who will be honored today,” Major General K. Todd Royar, commanding general Redstone Arsenal said. “Every one of those individuals is unique. Everyone has their own story. They had their own families, their passions, their dreams.”
“The one thing that binds them in common, and we recognize today, is their ultimate sacrifice. To them, we say thank you,” Royar said.
He reminded everyone of the debt owed to those men and women who served and the sacrifice of their families. “It is their service that makes us better and because, of which, we as a nation are grateful. We are grateful for the freedoms we enjoy today. The freedoms we have as a nation are like no other,” he said. “We honor them through our actions. It begs the question, what actions or how best should we honor? What actions should we take?”
“This is a single day of the year, and they deserve more. We honor them and can honor them with our own service. Service to others to make sure we’re doing the right things to help other people. That we live the ideals for which they stood. We also honor them by making sure that we uphold the ideals of the Constitution that they swore to. That everyday we try to make our Union a little more perfect, just as our Founding Fathers had described,” Royar said.
Royar urged those in attendance to introduce their friends the story of at least one individual who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
“Learn a single individual. They were all individuals. They all had their own story. It’s up to us, collectively as a nation, to make sure we remember them, not only today, but every day. I submit to you that it is our moral obligation to do so.”
A roll call of the individuals from Athens-Limestone County who have died was read as a bell was rung for each name. Families and friends of those individuals answered “here” as their loved one’s name was read. As the last name was read, they were honored with a 21-gun salute from the Limestone County Veterans Honor Guard and the playing of Taps.
A reception was held following the service with refreshments provided by Woodmen Life. Attendees also had the opportunity to visit the Alabama Veterans Museum.
