Having a heart is a big deal, both physically and metaphorically for some elementary students in Athens. After all, it's literally in the name of their school — HEART Academy at Julian Newman.
Each year, students at JNES participate in the Kids Heart Challenge, a fundraiser benefitting the American Heart Association. This year's effort raised $10,624.
“It was very important to me to have these kids recognized for their hard work during such a crazy year,” JNES school nurse Laura Smith said. “We have two heart heroes here at our school who have had open heart surgery, and one of those heroes is my son, Walker. I think that putting a face with the cause helps students make an important connection, because they’re making a real difference for real kids.”
Smith said during the challenge, students take home related paperwork and ask friends and family members to make donations. Depending on how much money is raised, students are eligible for different prizes like keychains, with more money raised meaning more prizes.
This marks the sixth year that HEART Academy has participated in the challenge, which started life as a jump rope event. Smith said the stories of Walker and Rhett Stone, students at HEART Academy who have had open heart surgery, were shared with their pupils.
“It helps the kids put a face with someone they are helping,” Smith said. “To have that helps tremendously. Heart disease affects a lot of people.”
Smith said doctors discovered a hole in Walker's heart before he was born. She said the decision was made to have corrective open-heart surgery when he was 4 months old, so he had a chance to get a little bigger first.
“They put a patch in the middle of his heart where there was a hole,” she said. "We go back yearly to a heart doctor in Birmingham for checkups."
Walker and Rhett thanked everyone who donated to the effort this year. Walker said it was “fun” getting the keychains for raising money, and Rhett said he was surprised at how much the school raised.
“It really is overwhelming how much support has come in,” Smith said. “We truly appreciate it. It means a lot to me, because it's affected my family, and we got help and support from AHA through the trials. I'm proud of the kids. This is an incredible amount of money, especially during a pandemic.”
