The Athens Farmers Market has a full line up of entertainment and kids activities at this Saturday's market in addition to the many homegrown and handmade goods available. June 25 is Kids Day sponsored by Haney Equipment with helper and hero vehicles on-site for guests to explore. The Athens Farmers Market Saturday Market is open from 8 A.M.- 12 P.M.
A fun scavenger hunt with prizes will take place and there will be live music by Dr. Mary Crowell.
Also, The Athens-Limestone Public Library will have free books available. To help beat the summer heat, Kona Ice will have their truck at the market from 9 A.M. until !2 P.M.
The line-up of vendors for the farmers market on Saturday June 25, 2022 will include the following.
Growers
•King Family Farm - cherokee purple tomatoes, green beans, onions, peppers, okra, zucchini, squash, cucumbers, canned goods, eggs.
•Hines Family Farm - squash, zucchini, zephyr squash, cucumbers, bell peppers, green tomatoes.
•Pea Ridge Farm - peaches and variety of fresh produce
•Matt Leicher - eggs, cucumbers, radishes, okra ,Sundrop cake, cookies.
•Sweetgrass Farm - pastured pork, grass fed beef, fresh frozen chicken, fresh cut flowers, mulberries, blueberries, blackberries
•Hays Mill Farm - whole chickens and eggs
•Hanna Holler Farm - lamb, pork, beef, sweet red and white onions, leeks, garlic, jams, maple syrup.
•Ridge Berries - blueberries, blackberries, vegetables
•Craig Family Farm - blueberries
Prepared Foods
•Black Dog Grounds and Sounds - iced and hot coffee drinks, teas, and lemonades.
•Aquanette's Fried Pies - variety of fruit pies and chocolate.
•Jasmine Julian - freeze dried candy
•Lisa's Lovin Oven - scones, pies, brownies, and cookies.
•Alesha Blair – homemade breads
•Maddie's Cookie Company - Prepackaged cookies in packs of three. Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate, Funfetti, Lemon, and Snickerdoodle.
Artisans
•Beth Haney Art - face painting
•Flirty Flame Candles - candles, melts, room sprays, and diffusers.
•Patio Pet – concrete encrusted patio art.
•Author Carissa Lovvorn - books, tote bags, lemonade cups, and t-shirts. My daughters (Lemon Blessings) will be selling lemonade.
•Greenehouse Candles - Soy candles and wax melts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.