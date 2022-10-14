Limestone County Churches Involved (LCCI) received a $500 donation Friday morning from the Captain Thomas Hobbs Camp Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV). Camp Commander Lee Hattabaugh presented the check to LCCI Director Thom Porter and volunteers.
“The Hobbs Camp Sons of Confederate Veterans received a community service grant from the Alabama, state level, Sons of Confederate Veterans to provide to a charity of our choice. We chose Limestone County Churches Involved as our local charity of choice because we know they do great things for our community,” Hattabaugh said.
“We are looking at probably helping out about five families with that. Maybe someone with utilities or emergency finances. Those kind of things add up, especially for the individual. With prices going up the way they are and food prices going up, it is important for us to have the resources to meet those needs,” Porter said of the donation.
Hattabaugh is looking forward to the SCV assisting LLCI more in the future and Porter is appreciative to the many veterans who have volunteered at LCCI. “We are looking to have a few more veterans involved in coming over and being volunteers. That makes a difference,” Porter said
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.