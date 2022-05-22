The Limestone County Career Technical Center recently held its Class of 2022 Senior Recognition Ceremony. Soon-to-be graduates from Limestone County and Athens City Schools gathered on the east side of the square, surrounded by family and friends, to be recognized for their many achievements.
LCCTC was founded in 1971, making this year’s seniors the 50th senior class to be celebrated. Instructors and administrators from the first year of the LCCTC were present for the momentous occasion.
110 seniors will graduate this year with industry recognized credentials or with pending credentials in one of the many technical fields taught at LCCTC, including hospitality and tourism, cosmetology, JROTC, health science, collision repair, HVAC&R, welding, building construction, graphic communications, electrical technology, information technology, automotive technology, public safety, advanced manufacturing and agricultural STEM.
Advisor Brian Terry introduced the following students who achieved membership in the National Technical Honor Society.
School of Architectural Design- Mary Bryn Wallace
Health Science I & II- Alyssa Dawn Allday, Carrin Ryleigh Black, Sidney Foster Graviet, Katherine Michelle Simmons, Autumn Grace Thomas
Teaching & Training- Haley Brooke Moyer, Kiana Eunique Williams
