Come out to the Athens Recreation Center Saturday and get moving. Let's Move Athens invites everyone to come out as MTM Educational Enrichment works to bring awareness towards obesity, hunger, and the many great resources in our community.
The Let's Move Athens is hosted by Jan Matthews with MTM Educational Enrichment, a non-profit supporting students and the community. Matthews has a passion for giving back and with this event, she hopes to support those in the community who need help or direction in the four main areas: fitness, finance, faith, and family.
Besides bringing awareness to issues within the community, the goal is also for people to have fun by providing many great activities to get people moving.
The event will kick-off with the Walk for Your Cause event beginning at 8 a.m. Teams of up to ten people can walk with an entry fee of $50 or individuals can join in for $10.
For the basketball lovers, there are two great events: the 3 on 3 basketball and the 3-point shootout. These events will begin at 10 a.m., and it is $50 for a team of four for the 3 on 3 and $20 for individuals to register for the 3-point shootout.
Let's Move Athens will have vendors and exhibits for guests to enjoy as well as an opportunity to give blood, get a free haircut, receive school supplies, and much more. Food trucks will also be set up. Stick around until noon when the “Largest Line Dance” is scheduled to begin. Show off your Electric Slide skills with all of your friends.
Mayor Ronnie Marks, who will be part of the welcoming ceremony at 8 a.m., commended Matthews on her efforts to support Athens and Limestone County. He said, "She is full of community pride and has an enthusiastic spirit for helping others. She is definitely a 'do as I do' and not a 'do as I say' person."
