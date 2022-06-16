The Limestone County School Board held a meeting on June 14.
Superintendent Randy Shearouse shared an update on the plans for athletic facilities at many of the schools. Attached to the online version of this story are the plans for those facilities, which include: bathrooms at the West Limestone High School football field, a softball fieldhouse for Clements High School, baseball and softball locker rooms for East Limestone High School, and a baseball fieldhouse for Ardmore High School.
“When we did our capital improvement plans for athletic facilities we budgeted $1.2 million roughly, and so we should be good within our amount that we budgeted for the year,” Shearouse said. “They’re under $500 thousand each so we were able to get them approved quickly, and we don’t have to go through the state in order to get these plans approved.”
The following items were approved as a part of the consent agenda.
Use of schools
Blue Springs Elementary School
• Limestone County 4-H to use the gym on June 22, 2022 for a free archery camp for Limestone County students ages 9-18.
East Limestone High School
• North Alabama Storm 07 to use the softball field from June 9, 2022- August 20, 2022 for practice two times a week.
Overnight trips Ardmore High School
• Girls basketball time to travel to Birmingham Southern College on June 15-16, 2022 for team camp.
• Cheerleaders to travel to Tuscaloosa, Ala. on June 26-30, 2022 for cheer summer camp.
• Varsity and JV Varsity volleyball teams to travel to University of North Alabama on July 14-15, 2022 for camp.
• Students to travel to England and Ireland on June 8-16, 2023 for museum visits and other educational tours.
East Limestone High School
• Varsity cheerleaders to travel to Auburn University on June 18-21, 2022 for camp.
Elkmont High School
• Varsity Girls Basketball team to travel to Birmingham Southern University on June 23-24, 2022 for team camp.
• Students to travel to Nashville, Tenn., on June 27-29, 2022 to attend National Junior Beta Convention.
West Limestone High School
• Girls basketball team to travel to Auburn University on June 16-18, 2022 for team camp.
• Girls basketball team to travel to University of Alabama on June 23-24, 2022 for team camp.
Property no longer needed for public school purposes
Career Technical Center
• 2002 Jeep Liberty
The board also voted on the following items:
• Career Technical Center’s purchase of three-year access for CIMA for cosmetology digital learning platform including Milady 14th Edition 2023 digital textbooks from Cengage Learning at a cost of $5,208.75. (general fund)
• Annual renewal of Cognia membership for system accreditation in the amount of $19,200. (general fund)
• OSR Pre-K Auxiliary Evaluation Form for the 2022-2023 school year.
• Renewal of Follett Destiny Resource Manager Licenses at a cost of $11,075.88 from Follett School Solutions, Inc. (general fund)
• Renewal of North Central Alabama Child Nutrition Program joint cooperative agreement at no cost to LCBoE)
• Memorandum of agreement between LCBoE and Community Action Partnership of North Alabama at no cost to LCBoE.
• Renewal of contract with Community Action Partnership of North Alabama for Child Nutrition Program to provide meals for Head Start Program. (CNP funds)
• 2022-2023 Student Handbook
• Purchase of 4,680 GoGuardian Admin annual licenses to provide internet content filtering on Chromebooks for students in grades 6-12 at a cost of $26,863.20 from CDW Government (ARP ESSER)
• April 2022 bank reconciliation and financials
• Additional football assistants
• Five-year contract between Limestone County Board of Education and Softdocs, LLC in the amount of $106,518.73 for Etrieve to provide new employee on-boarding platform and data storage for Human Resources Department (ESSER and general fund)
• 2022-2023 LCS salary schedule
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.