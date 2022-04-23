• Arby’s #5695, 600 W 13th Street, Athens, food service establishment, 79
• Sonic #3348, 914 Hwy 72 E, Athens, food service establishment, 81
• Ro’s Grille, 300 E. Hobbs Street, Athens, food service establishment, 82
• Catfish Cabin II, 906 Hwy 72 E, Athens, food service establishment, 87
• Bishops Pub & Grill, 12060 County Line Road, Madison, food service establishment, 89
• McDonald’s- 1529 Hwy 72 East, Athens, food service establishment, 91
• Midpointe Chevron, 24999 US Hwy 72, Athens, food service establishment, 92
• Taqueria El Cazador #5, 30030 US Hwy 72, Madison, mobile food service, 92
• Valentina’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar LLC., 25951 Hsv Brownsferry, Madison, food service establishment, 93
• James Clemens High School, 11306 County Line Road, Madison, school lunchroom-public, 94
• Friendship Learning Center, 21960 Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont, daycare food service, 94
• Wildwood Deli, 113 West Market Street, Athens, food service establishment, 94
• Tanner High School, 12060 Sommers Road, Tanner, school lunchroom-public, 95
• McDonald Playcare Inc., 14484 Bledsoe Road, Athens, daycare food service, 96
• Julian Newman Elementary, 517 Julian Newman Drive, Athens, school lunchroom-public, 96
• Taqueria E Cazador #5, 30030 Hwy 72 W, Madison, mobile food commissary, 96
• East Limestone High School, 15461 East Limestone Road, Athens, school lunchroom-public, 97
• Lawlers Barbecue #3, 1506 Hwy 72 East, Athens, food service establishment, 97
• Athens Intermediate School, 1916 US Hwy 72 West, Athens, school lunchroom-public, 98
• Publix Alabama, LLC #1203 (bakery), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens, food service establishment, 98
• Publix Alabama, LLC #1203 (deli), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens, food service establishment, 98
• Brookhill Elementary School, 320 Brookhill Drive, Athens, school lunchroom-public, 98
• Creekside Elementary School, 16049 Sanderson Road, Harvest, school lunchroom- public, 98
• Cowart Elementary School, 1701 West Hobbs Street, Athens, school lunchroom-public, 98
