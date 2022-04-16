Limestone County
weekly food/lodging
establishment ratings for April 4-8.
• Athens Mini Mart (Marathon Gas), 1100 Hwy 72 East, Athens, food service establishment, 85
• China Dragon VI, 12060 H County Line Road, Madison, food service establishment, 87
• B&S Grocery, 21171 Elkton Road, Athens, food service establishment, 88
• Tienda Mexicana La Fuenta (Meat), 1000 N Jefferson Street, Athens, retail food store, 88
• Sui Guru 3 Inc. (Chevron), 6725 Swancott Road, Madison, food service establishment, 88
• Goodsprings Grocery, 33770 Ala. Hwy 99, Anderson, food service establishment, 92
• Ole Towne Cafe, 30440 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore, food service establishment, 92
• Tienda Mexicana La Fuenta (Bakery), 1000 N Jefferson Street, Athens, food service establishment, 95
• Elk River Treatment Program, 29495 Copperhead Lane, Elkmont, food service establishment, 96
• Clements High School, 7730 Hwy 72, Athens, school lunchroom-public, 97
• Ardmore High School, 30285 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore, school lunchroom- public, 98
• Cedar Hill Elementary School, 27905 Cedar Hill Road, Ardmore, school lunchroom- public, 98
• Blue Springs Elementary School, 16787 Hardy Road, Athens, school lunchroom- public, 98
• Dollar General #23296, 16710 Ezell Road, Athens, limited retail, 98
