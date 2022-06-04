The food and lodging establishment ratings are provided by the Limestone County Health Department and include the critical items noted by the inspector.
Jack’s #220, 307 US Hwy 31 North, Athens, food service establishment, 66
• Pans and containers in clean storage had food debris on them.
• The use of a hand sink was blocked by ice and drinks. A second hand sink did not have paper towels available.
• (5/24) Eggs held in frigeration at 56 F. (5/26) The eggs were held at 40 F. Abated.
• (5/24) the ice machine had black substances inside. (5/26) The ice machine was cleaned.
• (5/24) Grease found on and around the grease container and running onto the parking lot. (5/26) The grease was cleaned up- abated.
Hard Dock Cafe @ Riverwalk Marina, 3755 Hwy 31 N, Decatur, food service establishment, 80
• The presence of fliws throughout the establishment
• Kinife with food residue found in clean storage
• Ice machine has black substances in it, COS. Cleaned by the end of the inspection.
El Zarco-Taqueria LLC, 19903 HSV-Brownsferry, Tanner, food service establishment, 83
• (5/25) Raw shelled eggs held in refrigeration at 51F and beans held in refrigeration at 77 F.
• (5/31) Raw shelled eggs and beans were held in refrigeration at 37 F- abated.
• The use of the hand sink is blocked with towels and a knife.
• The presence of flies throughout the establishment.
Kreme Delite, 401 W Washington Street, Athens, food service establishment, 83
• Several flies found in establishment
• Employees not washing hands between handling money, putting in gloves and touching food and single serve items.
LJ Samurai’s Steak House LLC, 702 Highway 72 W, Athens, food service establishment, 84
• Tuna 46 F, crab slaw, 55 F, crab sticks 46 F (6/1) crab sticks 38 F, salmon 41 F, tuna 41 F
• 0 ppm chlorine in DM while in use. (6/1) The chlorine concentration was 50 ppm- abated
First & Last Stop, 19017 Hwy 127, Athens, limited food, 87
• Mushrooms 53 F, cheese 55 F, pepperoni 55 F (5/27) cheese 41 F, pepperoni 41- abated
• No paper towels or drying devices at front hand sink or at the hand sink by where washing. (5/27) Paper towels available at the hand sinks.
Sabor Latino Taqueria Hwy 72, 800 Hwy 72, food service establishment, 90
• Salsa in RIC at 57 F. (6/1) Unit no longer in use- abated
Hometown Market 2 (meat) 100 US Hwy 31 North, Athens, retail food store, 91
• Several packages of grapes, cherries and plums with mold. COS. All were removed and disposed of by management.
Hometown Market Deli 2 (deli) 100 US Hwy 31 North, Athens, food service establishment, 92
• Knives with brown residue in clean storage. COS. Cleaned during inspection.
Madison Crossings LLC, 11260 County Line Rd., Madison, nursing home food service, 92
• Stains found on cooking bowls.
• Establishment unable to provide a food probe thermometer.
• Establishment unable to provide chemical test strips.
Twice Daily/ White Bison #3103, 22048 US Hwy 72, Athens, limited food, 93
• Flies and gnats present throughout (kitchen, prep, bathroom, sales floor)
Heritage Nutrition, 11156 County Line Rd, Madison, limited food, 93
• The use of the hand-washing sink blocked by cloth. COS. Corrected by management.
Marco’s Pizza, 11156 County Line Road, Madison, limited food, 94
Pizza Hut #4409, 259 French farms Blvd., Athens, food service establishment, 94
Smoothie King, 1260 US Highway 72 E, Athens, limited food, 94
Subway #33543 (Tanner), 5956 Hwy 31 N, Tanner, food service establishment, 96
Hometown Market Athens 2 (bakery), 100 US Hwy 31 N., Athens, food service establishment, 97
First Baptist Weekday Early Education, 201 E Hobbs, Athens, daycare food service, 98
Prime Time Basketball Academy, 27881 Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester, limited food, 98
