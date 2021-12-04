TODAY
Can-a-thon
Women Empowering Women of Alabama is hosting a Can-a-thon to raise donations for those in need on Saturday, December 4, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the WalMart in Athens.
Toy Drive – Twisted Christmas
Doomsday Paintball and Haunted Attractions is hosting a Twisted Christmas Toy Drive in partnership with Toys for Tots on Saturday, December 4, from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets are free for guests who bring a $10 toy that is new and unwrapped. Tickets can be pre-purchased online at doomsdayhauntedwoods.com. Normal price is $20, with $17 for military and $18 for group. The address is 24952 Hwy 72 in Athens.
UPCOMING
Athens State Community Band Christmas Concerts
The Athens State Community Band is hosting two Christmas Concerts, on Sunday, December 5, at 3 p.m., and Monday, December 6, at 7 p.m. Both concerts will be held in McCandless Hall on the Athens State University campus and will feature the same pieces. Admission is free to both performances, however, seating is limited; for that reason, tickets will be issued through eventbrite.com.
John Tinger Event
Athens Alehouse and Cellar is hosting a solo performance from guitarist John Tinger. “If you are fans of progressive ambient music like Rush, or the atmospheric instrumentals of Pink Floyd, with elements of fusion jazz, and classical music, and reminiscent of the Windham Hill music of the '80s and '90s, you will enjoy the solo instrumental guitar of John Tinger.” The event is from 6 to 8 p.m.
Community Blood Drive
The American Red Cross Community Blood Drive will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Athens-Limestone Visitors Center, 100 North Beaty Street in Athens. Appointments are highly recommended but walk-ins are welcome.
Sippin' Cider
The annual Sippin' Cider event will take place on December 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. in Downtown Athens.
A Christmas Spectacular
The Athens High School Band proudly presents a Christmas Spectacular on Saturday, December 11, at 7 p.m., from the Athens Performing Arts Center (APAC) located at Athens High. $5 general admission.
Ardmore Christmas Parade
Ardmore will hold their Christmas parade on December 13 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Gospel Benefit Concert
Central North Alabama Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will host a Gospel Benefit Concert on Facebook Live on Saturday, December 24 at 6 p.m.
North Pole Stroll
Athens-Limestone Tourism is inviting you to come Home for the Holidays to enjoy Christmas in Big Spring Memorial Park (AKA the Duck Pond) in the Historic Beaty District of Athens from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31. The beautiful Douglas fir trees are decorated by members of the community, local businesses, non-profits, churches, girl-scouts/boy-scouts, and civic groups. Many also allow this time to be one of remembering their passed loved ones by decorating a Memorial Tree. One of the conditions for the décor is to keep it as green-friendly as possible by using solar Lighting. Trees may have themes that match the sponsor’s mission, or they can be uniquely designed. Contact the Athens Limestone Tourism Office at 256-232-5411 or stop by 100 N. Beaty Street to learn how you too can sponsor a tree when your family comes home for Christmas! https://www.visitathensal.com/north-pole-stroll.html.
CANCELED
Cofee Call
The Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives hosted Coffee Call scheduled for Saturday, December 4th, has been canceled.
COVID Testing
Covid-19 testing, which was taking place in the parking lot of the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives, has been discontinued.
ONGOING
Christmas lights drive-thru
A free Christmas lights display at 8971 Lentzville Road in Athens, 35614, is available for public viewing from dusk until midnight starting Dec 1st, through Dec. 31. The quarter-mile loop is a drive-around experience that includes about thousands of lights, wooden reindeer, light arches, Music, lots of inflables and other Christmas displays. You can even send Santa a letter and you will get a reply through the mail, if you leave your name, address and Christmas list:) We welcome all to come and enjoy.
Richard Martin Largest Tree Search
The trail needs your help in finding the biggest living tree on the Richard Martin Trail property in Elkmont. There will be a $150 cash prize for individual and $250 cash prize for non-profit. Measurements must be taken four feet from the ground. Take a picture of the tree and send in the location. Send all entries to richardmartin2218@gmail.com. All entries must be submitted by December 9 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced Dec. 12 at 4 p.m. There is no second place.
Bingo
Bingo is back up and running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur. More information: https://www.loc8nearme.com/alabama/decatur/elks-lodge/6449656/
Food Drive
First Baptist Church of Athens is conducting The Larry Hicks Memorial Food Drive sponsored by the senior adults (faithful followers). Non-perishable food items and financial donation collections will be taken Sunday, Oct. 17 through Wednesday, Oct. 27. Items may be left for pickup in the Church Foyer, the Family Life Center parking lot or the Church office.
Spanish Class for beginners
Conversational Spanish class for beginners, instructed by Maria Taylor, will be held from 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. beginning Thursday, Oct. 14 through Thursday, Nov. 18 at the Learn-to-Read office located at 410 South Jefferson Street (Crutcher Center). The fee for the program is $85. For more information, call 256-230-3050 or email learntoreadcouncil@gmail.com
Women empowering Women of Alabama
Women empowering women of Alabama will be holding it's annual target food giveaway. Registration will from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 through Wednesday, Nov. 10 located at Fresh Wind Christian Fellowship, 17200 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens, AL, 35611. To register, photo identification and proof of residence must be provided. For more information, contact Janice Williams at 256-233-5995.
Job fair
The Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center will host job fairs from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. each Tuesday and Friday through November 19. Full and part-time positions available at different companies with benefits packages. More information: alcfamilyresourcecenter.org; 256-230-0880.
MLK Essay and Art Contest
The City of Athens, Limestone County, and Limestone NAACP are hosting the 17th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Essay & Art Contest, with the winners announced on January 17, 2022. Essay Divisions are Grades 2 & 3; Grades 4 & 5; Grades 6 – 8; Grades 9 – 12. The 2022 Art Divisions are Grades 2 - 5; Grades 6 - 12. All essays will be checked for plagiarism.
COVID-19 testing
The Athens-Veteran's Museum is holding COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. You can sign up at testing.nomihealth.com/signup/al/vm
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays starting Aug. 16. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130% of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.). Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: 256-424-5403
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CEMETERY CLEANUP
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests or services offered should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating or accepting services. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Ongoing items run for up to one month but can be resubmitted regularly. Email your event to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
