Wednesday
Athens High class of ‘56 and friends
Athens High School class of ‘56 and friends will meet for a dutch treat lunch at Mildred’s Wednesday Jan. 4th at 11:00 for info call (256)-232-3895.
Friday
AHS College & Career Fair
A job fair will be held at the Ardmore High School gymnasium on Jan. 6, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Contact career coach Bailey Wakefield at bailey.wakefield@lcsk12.org for more information.
Saturday
Coffee Call
Coffee Call, hosted by the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives and sponsored by Don Bowers & Dr. Tom Smith, will take between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, at our location at 114 W. Pryor Street.
Kids Karaoke
Jan. 7, 2023 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., sponsored by the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 51: 25396 Airport Rd, Athens, AL 35614
All ages welcome (Must be accompanied by a parent)
NO COVER CHARGE
Hot Dog, Chips & Drink $1.50
Adult Karaoke
Jan. 7, 2023 7:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m., sponsored by the Disabled American Veterans James L Daniels Chapter 51: 25396 Airport Rd, Athens, AL 35614. $6.00 cover charge.
Sunday
Southern Gospel music
Bradley Walker will be at Berea Baptist Church Sunday, Jan. 8 at 6:00 p.m. Berea Baptist church is located at 16679 Lucas Ferry Rd Athens, AL 35611. Free admission and a love offering will be received.
Upcoming
MLK panel
The Coleman Center for Religion Leadership and Culture at Athens State University will be hosting a Panel Discussion in conjunction with the Limestone County Ministerial Association in honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. The venue will be at Athens State University in McCandless Hall Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6:30 p.m. The panelists will consist of clergy from the local area. The topic will be “Beyond I Have a Dream: Unpacking the forgotten lessons and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” The Oasis Praise and Worship Ensemble will render several selections in Dr. King’s honor. The public is invited to attend. For more info: Maria Garner (256)-233-6516.
ELHS College & Career Fair
A job fair will be held at the Ardmore High School gymnasium on Jan. 12, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Contact career coach Bailey Wakefield at bailey.wakefield@lcsk12.org for more information.
Limestone County Historical Society quarterly meeting
The Limestone County Historical Society will hold their quarterly meeting on Sunday afternoon Jan. 15 at First Presbyterian Church Rodgers Center. Refreshments will be served at 2:30 p.m. and the program starts at 3 p.m. featuring guest speaker Wayne Kuykendal, Chairman of the Limestone County Historic Commission, with the topic “Our Southern Heritage.” The public is invited.
King Unity March
Join us on Monday, Jan. 16 for the King Unity March, 9:00 a.m.
Line-Up begins at 8:45 West Side of Limestone City Courthouse – 200 West Washington Street, Athens. We will have a Wreath laying at 9:00 AM. Then we will March to the Museum.
Essay presentation
On Monday, Jan. 16, the MLK essay program will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Veteran’s Museum, 114 Pryor St W, Athens, AL. Program will include Reading of Essays, Presentation of students’ Art, Music, and Presentation of Awards. Refreshments Will Be Served. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Ongoing
Google courses
Athens-Limestone County Public Library is a certified ‘Grow with Google’ Partner, and we are offering a series of Google courses that provide free resources and workshop content to help you learn the digital skills that will grow your careers and businesses.
Tuesdays, Jan. 17 – March 28, 10:00 a.m. or 5:30 p.m.
To learn more, or to register, please visit www.alcpl.org or contact the library at (256) 232-1233
Genealogy classes
Are you interested in learning how to research your family history? Athens-Limestone County Public Library is hosting a free series of genealogy classes on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays from January-March. Basic Genealogy: 10-11 a.m., Intermediate Genealogy: 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Call to reserve your seat today! (256)-232-1233
Book club at Athens Alehouse & Cellar
Join the Athens-Limestone Public Library for a new book club on the third Tuesday of the month. The club meets at 6 p.m. at Athens Alehouse & Cellar.
Free bread giveaway
The Frazier CME Church Ministry will be giving away free bread every Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
BrainBlast Trivia
Casa Blanca hosts BrainBlast Trivia each Tuesday night at 6. p.m. Casa Blanca is located at 1802 U.S. Hwy 72 in Athens. Athens Alehouse & Cellar will host Blazin Beatz Bingo by Pop Culture Trivia Challenge each Thursday night starting at 6:30 p.m. Athens Alehouse & Cellar is located at 111 W. Washington Street in Athens.
Digital Literacy Classes
Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a series of Digital Literacy Classes in conjunction with Calhoun Community College & Drake State Community & Technical College. Classes will boost your digital confidence & provide you with skills and training needed in today’s job market. Classes are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. Call (256) 306-2830 to learn more.
Houston Memorial Library Daily Book Sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum, 101 North Houston Street in Athens, hosts a book sale daily. The book sale, museum and library are open Monday through Friday and the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Bingo
Bingo is running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur. More information: https://www.loc8nearme.com/alabama/decatur/elks-lodge/6449656/.
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, (256) 233-5995.
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances. Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last.
Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: (256) 424-5403.
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information (256) 232-1233.
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: (256) 233-6412.
Cemetery cleanup
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
Blood donations
LifeSouth
You can schedule a time with the Athens Donor Center online anytime.
For more information, or to find and participate in blood drives, visit https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/zip.
Red Cross
American Red Cross is asking eligible donors to make an appointment for blood or platelet donation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.