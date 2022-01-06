TODAY
American Legion Meeting
The American Legion Post 49 will meet Thursday, January 6, at 7 p.m., at the Disabled American Veterans Building at 25396 Airport Road in Athens. For additional information, call Rod Huffman at 256-233-3023.
SATURDAY
Chicken Stew
The East Limestone Fire Dept. will have a chicken stew on Saturday, January 8, at 10 a.m. Bring your own container and the price is $30 a gallon.
SUNDAY
Bradley Walker
Berea Baptist Church in Athens is hosting Bradley Walker on Sunday, January 9, at 6 p.m. Free admission for all.
UPCOMING
Alabama-Kentucky Rifle Show
Joe Wheeler State Park is hosting the Alabama-Kentucky Rifle Show on January 13 from noon to 2 p.m.
Food Distribution
Tanner High School is hosting a food distribution on January 15 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Athens Main Street Chocolate Walk
On February 5, from 1-6 p.m., the Annual Athens Main Street Chocolate Walk is taking place, beginning at 107 N. Jefferson Street.
ONGOING
North Pole Stroll
The time has come for participants to begin removing their decorations and taking down their trees from the 2021 edition of the North Pole Stroll.
Houston Memorial Library Daily Book Sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum, 101 North Houston Street in Athens, hosts a book sale daily. The book sale, museum and library are open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesdays they are open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Bingo
Bingo is back up and running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur. More information: https://www.loc8nearme.com/alabama/decatur/elks-lodge/6449656/
MLK Essay and Art Contest
The City of Athens, Limestone County, and Limestone NAACP are hosting the 17th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Essay & Art Contest, with the winners announced on January 17, 2022. Essay Divisions are Grades 2 & 3; Grades 4 & 5; Grades 6 – 8; Grades 9 – 12. The 2022 Art Divisions are Grades 2 - 5; Grades 6 - 12. All essays will be checked for plagiarism.
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays starting Aug. 16. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130% of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.). Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: 256-424-5403
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CEMETERY CLEANUP
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests or services offered should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating or accepting services. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Ongoing items run for up to one month but can be resubmitted regularly. Email your event to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
