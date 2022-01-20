TODAY
Sons of Confederate Veterans meeting
Sons of Confederate Veterans, The Capt. Thomas H. Hobbs Camp 768, will meet 6 pm Thursday January 20 at the Alabama Veterans Museum. Author Cody C. Engdahl will present "A Brief History of the American Civil War through Fiddle Tunes." The public is invited.
SATURDAY
Championship Saturday
On Saturday, Jan. 22, the Limestone County basketball tournament will hold Championship Saturday from Ardmore High School for the Middle School, Junior Varsity and Varsity levels.
NARFE
NARFE Chapter 1480 will meet at the Veterans Museum on Saturday, January 22 at 9 a.m. The guest speaker will be Dr. Laura Kerner. For information, please call Dean Morgan at 256-233-0248
UPCOMING
Brunswick Stew Fundraiser
The ALC-Family Resource Center is selling Whitt's Brunswick Stew to raise money to support programs and services. Tickets can be purchased at the Center located at 406 S Jefferson St., Athens, AL 35611. Final day to purchase is January 28; pick-up is January 29 at Whitt's Distribution Center. Gallon: $25; Quart $8.
Athens Main Street Chocolate Walk
On February 5, from 1-6 p.m., the Annual Athens Main Street Chocolate Walk is taking place, beginning at 107 N. Jefferson Street.
Mattress Fundraiser
The 5th annual East Limestone Band Mattress Fundraiser is Sunday, February 6, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at East Limestone High School in the gym facing East Limestone Road.
Family Valentine's Dance
On Friday, February 11, from 6 to 9 p.m., there will be a Wild About You! Family Valentine's Day Dance at the Anniston Museums and Gardens. Dinner will be catered by Cutter's Pizza and music will be provided by Good Times Entertainment. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids.
ONGOING
Job Fair
ALC-Family Resource Center will host a Job Fair every Friday in January from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Immediate jobs available with benefits after 2 weeks. Location: 406 S Jefferson Street Next door to Dub's Burgers.
Becoming a Master Gardener Volunteer
Open until January 23, Spring enrollment is open for becoming a master gardener volunteer through the Alabama A&M and Auburn Extension program at www.aces.edu.
Digital Literacy Classes
Beginning on January, 24, Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a series of Digital Literacy Classes in conjunction with Calhoun Community College & Drake State Community & Technical College. Classes will boost your digital confidence & provide you with skills and training needed in today’s job market. Classes are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Call 256-306-2830 to learn more.
North Pole Stroll
The time has come for participants to begin removing their decorations and taking down their trees from the 2021 edition of the North Pole Stroll.
Houston Memorial Library Daily Book Sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum, 101 North Houston Street in Athens, hosts a book sale daily. The book sale, museum and library are open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesdays they are open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Bingo
Bingo is back up and running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur. More information: https://www.loc8nearme.com/alabama/decatur/elks-lodge/6449656/
MLK Essay and Art Contest
The City of Athens, Limestone County, and Limestone NAACP are hosting the 17th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Essay & Art Contest, with the winners announced on January 17, 2022. Essay Divisions are Grades 2 & 3; Grades 4 & 5; Grades 6 – 8; Grades 9 – 12. The 2022 Art Divisions are Grades 2 - 5; Grades 6 - 12. All essays will be checked for plagiarism.
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays starting Aug. 16. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130% of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.). Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: 256-424-5403
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CEMETERY CLEANUP
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests or services offered should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating or accepting services. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Ongoing items run for up to one month but can be resubmitted regularly. Email your event to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
