Today
American Legion Meeting
The American Legion Post 49 will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at the DAV building at 25396 Airport Rd. For additional information, call Rod Huffman at (256)-233-3023.
Saturday
Coffee Call
Coffee Call, hosted by the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives and sponsored Henry & Marsha White, will take 8-9 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, at our location at 114 W. Pryor Street.
Lunch-n-Learn Health Fair
Central North Alabama Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. invites you to attend our annual Go Red for Women FREE Lunch-n-Learn Health Fair. Cardiovascular Disease is the number #1 killer of women. Pump It Up promotes heart health awareness and is a fun opportunity to learn about heart health, how to reduce your risk of heart disease. Wellness health checks will be available. Attendees will receive a FREE heart healthy lunch.
PUMP IT UP will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Turner Surles Community Resource Center, 702 Sycamore St NW, Decatur, AL 35601.
Join us at PUMP IT UP and learn about heart health.
8th Annual Black History Celebration
The 8th Annual Black History Celebration will be held at the Beasley Center on February 4. The reception will begin at 5 p.m. and the keynote address at 6 p.m. The theme is “The Next Generation: what are they doing?” The Mistress of Ceremony is Jasamine Byrd.
Book sale
The Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library will hold a Special Used Book Sale on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 9 am until 1 pm at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St. For further information, please call (256) 232-1233.
Sunday
Gospel Singing
One Voice will sing at Nebo Community Church on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3:00 p.m.
Upcoming
Swamp John’s
The East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department will host a Swamp John’s fundraiser on Feb. 7. The menu includes a fish, chicken, shrimp combination plate with fries, slaw, hushpuppies, and a drink. The cost is $15 a plate and the event is from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.at 25272 Capshaw Rd.
Understanding Impulsivity in Children
Are you a grandparent, aunt, uncle, or sibling who is caring for your relatives’ children? You are invited to join Kids & Kin!
The training will be held at The Haven at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Feb. 8.
For more information contact Tammie Hill at (256)-724-2554.
Athens Garden Club meeting
Guest speaker Rhonda Britton, an Auburn Master Garden Teacher, on Hota plants. Her knowledge on plants is amazing. Refreshments served. All invited to attend fellowship @ Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church. on February 8 at 9:30 a.m.
Lecture series
Athens State University and the Coleman Center for Religion Leadership and Culture present the following FREE EVENT via Zoom:
Black History Lecture Series:
Africa and Early Christian Thought February 9 & 16
Introduction to African Religions February 21 & 23
Conducted by Dr. Eric Betts
For more information, please email eric.betts@my.athens.edu
Veterans Breakfast Please join us for the next monthly Veterans Breakfast on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 7:00 a.m.-9:30 a.m. at the AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens, Alabama. The Breakfast is open to the public on every second Saturday of the month. It is free to our veterans, first responders, and their families. We ask for a $8.00 donation for all others. Proceeds go to help meet the needs of our veterans and their families.
Breakfast sponsorship opportunities are also available. Please contact the Post Commander if you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast at amvetsalpost21@gmail.com or (256) 444-2793.
Rooted in Grace singing There will be a singing at Berea Baptist Church with the Rooted in Grace quartet from Pulaski, Tenn., on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. Admission is free. Berea’s address is 16779 Lucas Ferry Rd, Athens AL 35611.
Making the Connection Between Math & Art Are you a grandparent, aunt, uncle, or sibling who is caring for your relatives’ children? You are invited to join Kids & Kin!
The training will be held at The Haven at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.on Feb. 22.
For more information contact Tammie Hill at (256)-724-2554.
Gospel Singing Phillips & Banks and the Pylant Family will sing at the Nebo Community Church on Sunday, March 5 at 4 p.m.
Talking to Children About Fear & Violence Are you a grandparent, aunt, uncle, or sibling who is caring for your relatives’ children? You are invited to join Kids & Kin!
The training will be held at The Haven at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on March 8.
For more information contact Tammie Hill at (256)-724-2554.
Read. Play. Repeat. Are you a grandparent, aunt, uncle, or sibling who is caring for your relatives’ children? You are invited to join Kids & Kin!
The training will be held at The Haven at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on March 22.
For more information contact Tammie Hill at (256)-724-2554.
Ongoing
Google courses
Athens-Limestone County Public Library is a certified ‘Grow with Google’ Partner, and we are offering a series of Google courses that provide free resources and workshop content to help you learn the digital skills that will grow your careers and businesses.
Tuesdays, Jan. 17 – March 28, 10:00 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. To learn more, or to register, please visit www.alcpl.org or contact the library at (256) 232-1233
Genealogy classes
Are you interested in learning how to research your family history? Athens-Limestone County Public Library is hosting a free series of genealogy classes on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays from January-March. Basic Genealogy: 10-11 a.m., Intermediate Genealogy: 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Call to reserve your seat today! (256)-232-1233
Book club Join the Athens-Limestone Public Library for a new book club on the third Tuesday of the month. The club meets at 6 p.m. at Athens Alehouse & Cellar.
Free bread giveaway
The Frazier CME Church Ministry will be giving away free bread every Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
Digital Literacy Classes Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a series of Digital Literacy Classes in conjunction with Calhoun Community College & Drake State Community & Technical College. Classes will boost your digital confidence & provide you with skills and training needed in today’s job market. Classes are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. Call (256) 306-2830 to learn more.
Houston Memorial Library Daily Book Sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum, 101 North Houston Street in Athens, hosts a book sale daily. The book sale, museum and library are open Monday through Friday and the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Bingo Bingo is running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur. More information: https://www.loc8nearme.com/alabama/decatur/elks-lodge/6449656/.
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, (256) 233-5995.
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances. Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last.
Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: (256) 424-5403.
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information (256) 232-1233.
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: (256) 233-6412.
Cemetery cleanup
City cemeteries The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
Blood donations
LifeSouth
You can schedule a time with the Athens Donor Center online anytime.
For more information, or to find and participate in blood drives, visit https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/zip.
Red Cross
American Red Cross is asking eligible donors to make an appointment for blood or platelet donation.
