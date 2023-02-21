Tuesday
Lecture series
Athens State University and the Coleman Center for Religion Leadership and Culture present the following FREE EVENT via Zoom:
Black History Lecture Series:
Introduction to African Religions February 21 & 23
Conducted by Dr. Eric Betts
For more information, please email eric.betts@my.athens.edu
Shrove Tuesday
Riddles Chapel Global Methodist will serve pancakes as part of Shrove Tuesday on Feb. 21 at 5 p.m. The church is located at 11327 Ripley Road.
Wednesday
Making the Connection Between Math & Art
Are you a grandparent, aunt, uncle, or sibling who is caring for your relatives’ children? You are invited to join Kids & Kin!
The training will be held at The Haven at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.on Feb. 22.
For more information contact Tammie Hill at (256)-724-2554.
Friday
Eleventh Annual Singing
Market Street Church of Christ will host their eleventh annual singing on Feb. 24 at 7:00 p.m led by Jim Deason, Johnny Felker, and Tim Stevens.
Saturday
”Stop Gun Violence Community Round Table”
Everyone is invited by the Limestone NAACP to come out and talk about what we can do as a community to stop gun violence. The event is at the Pincham-Lincoln Community Center from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m on Feb. 25.
NARFE Chapter 1480 meeting
NARFE Chapter 1480 will meet at the Veterans Museum on Saturday, February 25th at 9:00 a.m. The guest speaker will be a representative from Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful. Call Dean Morgan, (256)-233-0248 for information.
Owens Vol. Fire Dept Chicken Stew Fundraiser and Bake Sale
Saturday, Feb. 25, serving starts at 10:00 a.m. Station 1: 15359 Elk River Mills Rd.
For more info please contact us at (256)-431-3868 or (256)-771-3012.
Upcoming
Author event
The Athens-Limestone Library welcomes USA Today bestselling author Heather Webber to the community room at 2:00 p.m. on Feb. 27.
Foster parent information
Join Suzanna Yuhasz from DHR for information on how to become a foster parent on Feb. 28 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Athens-Limestone Public Library.
Lenten Lunch
The first Lenten Lunch of 2023 will be held Wednesday, March 1, at Saint Timothy’s Episcopal church, 207 East Washington street in downtown Athens. Preaching is Reverend Tom John of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, with lunch Supplied by First Presbyterian church. The service begins at noon in the church sanctuary, with lunch following in the parish hall. There is no admission charge, but an offering will be accepted for projects to feed the hungry.
Author event
Athens Limestone County Public Library welcomes local author T.A. Lawrence on March 2 at 6:00 p.m.
Empty Bowls Lunch
Help fight Hunger one bowl at a time and take home a handmade piece of pottery by a local artist with a lunch provided by local restaurants and the Athens-Limestone Empty Bowls Project on March 3 at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $15 and available at the First Presbyterian and First Methodist church offices, or message the First Presbyterian church on Facebook to reserve your tickets.
Gospel Singing
Phillips & Banks and the Pylant Family will sing at the Nebo Community Church on Sunday, March 5 at 4 p.m.
Talking to Children About Fear & Violence
Are you a grandparent, aunt, uncle, or sibling who is caring for your relatives’ children? You are invited to join Kids & Kin!
The training will be held at The Haven at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on March 8.
For more information contact Tammie Hill at (256)-724-2554.
2023 State Combined Campaign application deadline
March 10, 2023 is the deadline for local voluntary charitable health and human care agencies or federations to apply for participation in the Fall 2023 State Combined Campaign. The State Combined Campaign is designed to allow state employees to give to recognized local and/or statewide charities. Charitable agencies with questions or desiring to participate should contact Kathleen Ross at (256)-353-2609 or kross@uwmcal.org for application instructions or visit www.statecombinedcampaign.org.
Read. Play. Repeat.
Are you a grandparent, aunt, uncle, or sibling who is caring for your relatives’ children? You are invited to join Kids & Kin!
The training will be held at The Haven at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on March 22.
For more information contact Tammie Hill at (256)-724-2554.
Ongoing
Google courses
Athens-Limestone County Public Library is a certified ‘Grow with Google’ Partner, and we are offering a series of Google courses that provide free resources and workshop content to help you learn the digital skills that will grow your careers and businesses.
Tuesdays, Jan. 17 – March 28, 10:00 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. To learn more, or to register, please visit www.alcpl.org or contact the library at (256) 232-1233
Genealogy classes
Are you interested in learning how to research your family history? Athens-Limestone County Public Library is hosting a free series of genealogy classes on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays from January-March. Basic Genealogy: 10-11 a.m., Intermediate Genealogy: 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Call to reserve your seat today! (256)-232-1233
Newcomer series
The Athens-Limestone Public Library is hosting a Newcomers Series for new Limestone County Residents to connect with local leaders on the second Thursday of every month at 6 p.m at 603 South Jefferson St.
Book club
Join the Athens-Limestone Public Library for a new book club on the third Tuesday of the month. The club meets at 6 p.m. at Athens Alehouse & Cellar.
Free bread giveaway
The Frazier CME Church Ministry will be giving away free bread every Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
Digital Literacy Classes
Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a series of Digital Literacy Classes in conjunction with Calhoun Community College & Drake State Community & Technical College. Classes will boost your digital confidence & provide you with skills and training needed in today’s job market. Classes are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. Call (256) 306-2830 to learn more.
Houston Memorial Library Daily Book Sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum, 101 North Houston Street in Athens, hosts a book sale daily. The book sale, museum and library are open Monday through Friday and the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Bingo
Bingo is running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur. More information: https://www.loc8nearme.com/alabama/decatur/elks-lodge/6449656/.
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, (256) 233-5995.
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances. Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last.
Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: (256) 424-5403.
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information (256) 232-1233.
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: (256) 233-6412.
Cemetery cleanup
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
Blood donations
LifeSouth
You can schedule a time with the Athens Donor Center online anytime.
For more information, or to find and participate in blood drives, visit https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/zip.
Red Cross
American Red Cross is asking eligible donors to make an appointment for blood or platelet donation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.