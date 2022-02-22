THURSDAY
Softball Gear Pickup Days
For those interested in softball gear for the upcoming rec softball season, go to the Sports Plex fields on February 24-25.
FRIDAY
Swamp John's
There will be Swamp John’s on Friday, Feb 25, 4 to 7 p.m., at the Big Lots parking lot on Hwy. 72 in Athens. Plates are $13.00 each with your choice of fish, shrimp, chicken, sides and tea. Come and enjoy a great meal!
For more information, contact Marie McGuire at 256-998-0195.
SATURDAY
NARFE meeting
NARFE Chapter 1480 will meet at the Veterans Museum on Pryor Street on Saturday, February 26, at 9, a.m. The speaker will be Robert Malone, Member of the City Planning Board. For additional information, please call Dean Morgan, 256-233-0248.
Owens Volunteer Fire Dept. Fundraiser
The Owens Volunteer Fire Dept is hosting a Chicken Stew and Bake Sale Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 26, beginning at 10 a.m. until they are sold out at Station One – 15359 Elk River Mills Road.
UPCOMING
Mardi Gras Parade
Athens has been the proud host city of the South's smallest Mardi Gras Parade. Athens Arts League has decided that on March 1, 2022, they will keep the fabulous festivities small, but even happier this year. High Cotton Arts center aisle at 103 W. Washington Street in downtown Athens, will be the location for a community created shoe box float exhibit which will also be viewed on social media sites like the Facebook, and Youtube sites of Athens Arts League and High Cotton Arts.
Ardmore Spring Cleaning
The 6th Annual Ardmore Spring Cleaning needs volunteers and will take place on March 5. For more information, call United Pest and Turf Control at 256-423-7378.
Empty Bowls Event
Save the date! Empty Bowls ‘22 will have the same good soup and cool handmade pottery bowls at Revival. Take out only this year. Tickets available soon. Money will go to organizational that work with hunger issues in our community. The event takes place on March 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Athens Arts League Show
The Athens Arts League is hosting a show on March 12 at High Cotton Arts from 7 to 11 p.m. featuring Nolan's Flight, Forest Haven and Joe Whitworth. It is a free show.
Elk River Cleanup
On Saturday, March 12, from 8 a.m. to noon, there will be an Elk River Cleanup. Go to the West Limestone Boat Launch off Hatchery Road. Email Keeping Athens Limestone Beautiful at KALBCares@gmail.com or call 256-22-8000.
St. Patrick's Day Party
The Post and the Disabled Veterans Associations (DAV) are combining together for a fundraiser for both posts. The group “STAIGHT BROKE” will be performing on March 12. There is a cover charge of $5 at the entrance and Food will be available to purchase which will go to the DAV association. The event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. until Midnight.
Southern Gospel Singing
Nebo Community Church in Athens is hosting a Southern Gospel Singing featuring Phillips and Banks and The Pylant Family. The event begins at 6 p.m. on March 19. For more information, contact Kay Wilson at 256-527-3372.
Jubilee Spelling Bee
On April 30, at 10 a.m., the 25th annual Jubilee Spelling Bee is taking place at the Athens Middle School Cafeteria. Free admission to spectators. Trophies will be presented to first place and runner-up.
ONGOING
Job Fair
ALC-Family Resource Center will host a Job Fair every Friday in January from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Immediate jobs available with benefits after 2 weeks. Location: 406 S Jefferson Street Next door to Dub's Burgers.
Free Income Tax Service
RSVP is providing free Income Tax Service by appointment only for the low income and elderly beginning January 31 through April 18. Call RSVP 256-232-7207 for Athens and Decatur appointments. Athens Public Library from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. as follows: February on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; March and April on Monday and Thursday. Decatur Public Library beginning January 31 on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ardmore Public Library starting February 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 931-427-4883 from Ardmore Appointments. Masks are required.
Digital Literacy Classes
Beginning on January 24, Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a series of Digital Literacy Classes in conjunction with Calhoun Community College & Drake State Community & Technical College. Classes will boost your digital confidence & provide you with skills and training needed in today’s job market. Classes are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Call 256-306-2830 to learn more.
Houston Memorial Library Daily Book Sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum, 101 North Houston Street in Athens, hosts a book sale daily. The book sale, museum and library are open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesdays they are open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Bingo
Bingo is back up and running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur. More information: https://www.loc8nearme.com/alabama/decatur/elks-lodge/6449656/
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays starting Aug. 16. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.). Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: 256-424-5403
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information (256) 232-1233.
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CEMETERY CLEANUP
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
BLOOD DONATIONS
Blood Drives
For more information or to find and participate in blood drives, visit https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/zip or https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests or services offered should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating or accepting services. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Deadline for new additions is 3 p.m. the day before publication. Ongoing items run for up to one month but can be resubmitted regularly. Email your event to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
