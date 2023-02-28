Today
Foster parent information
Join Suzanna Yuhasz from DHR for information on how to become a foster parent on Feb. 28 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Athens-Limestone Public Library.
Tomorrow
Lenten Lunch
The first Lenten Lunch of 2023 will be held Wednesday, March 1, at Saint Timothy’s Episcopal church, 207 East Washington street in downtown Athens. Preaching is Reverend Tom John of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, with lunch Supplied by First Presbyterian church. The service begins at noon in the church sanctuary, with lunch following in the parish hall. There is no admission charge, but an offering will be accepted for projects to feed the hungry.
Wednesday
Class of 1956
The Class of 1956 and Friends will meet Wed., March 1 at 11:00 a.m. at Logan’s.
Thursday
American Legion Meeting
The American Legion Post 49 will hold its monthly meeting on March 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the DAV Building. For additional information, call Rod Huffman at (256)-233-3023.
Author event
Athens Limestone County Public Library welcomes local author T.A. Lawrence on March 2 at 6:00 p.m.
Friday
Empty Bowls Lunch
Help fight Hunger one bowl at a time and take home a handmade piece of pottery by a local artist with a lunch provided by local restaurants and the Athens-Limestone Empty Bowls Project on March 3 at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $15 and available at the First Presbyterian and First Methodist church offices, or message the First Presbyterian church on Facebook to reserve your tickets.
Upcoming
Coffee Call
Coffee Call, hosted by the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives and sponsored by Wes & Marlene Isom, will take between 8:00am and 9:00am, Saturday, March 4, at our location at 114 W. Pryor Street.
Gospel Singing
Phillips & Banks and the Pylant Family will sing at the Nebo Community Church on Sunday, March 5 at 4 p.m.
Talking to Children About Fear & Violence
Are you a grandparent, aunt, uncle, or sibling who is caring for your relatives’ children? You are invited to join Kids & Kin!
The training will be held at The Haven at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on March 8.
For more information contact Tammie Hill at (256)-724-2554.
2023 State Combined Campaign application deadline
March 10, 2023, is the deadline for local voluntary charitable health and human care agencies or federations to apply for participation in the Fall 2023 State Combined Campaign. The State Combined Campaign is designed to allow state employees to give to recognized local and/or statewide charities. Charitable agencies with questions or desiring to participate should contact Kathleen Ross at (256)-353-2609 or kross@uwmcal.org for application instructions or visit www.statecombinedcampaign.org.
Southern Gospel Music Group
The Lovelace Family will be at First Baptist Church at Anderson, AL, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11. The church is located at 247 Church St. No admission, a love offering will be received. For more information, call (256) 278-0588.
Read. Play. Repeat.
Are you a grandparent, aunt, uncle, or sibling who is caring for your relatives’ children? You are invited to join Kids & Kin!
The training will be held at The Haven at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on March 22.
For more information contact Tammie Hill at (256)-724-2554.
Ongoing
Google courses
Athens-Limestone County Public Library is a certified ‘Grow with Google’ Partner, and we are offering a series of Google courses that provide free resources and workshop content to help you learn the digital skills that will grow your careers and businesses.
Tuesdays, Jan. 17 – March 28, 10:00 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. To learn more, or to register, please visit www.alcpl.org or contact the library at (256) 232-1233
Genealogy classes
Are you interested in learning how to research your family history? Athens-Limestone County Public Library is hosting a free series of genealogy classes on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays from January-March. Basic Genealogy: 10-11 a.m., Intermediate Genealogy: 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Call to reserve your seat today! (256)-232-1233
Newcomer series
The Athens-Limestone Public Library is hosting a Newcomers Series for new Limestone County Residents to connect with local leaders on the second Thursday of every month at 6 p.m at 603 South Jefferson St.
Book club
Join the Athens-Limestone Public Library for a new book club on the third Tuesday of the month. The club meets at 6 p.m. at Athens Alehouse & Cellar.
Free bread giveaway
The Frazier CME Church Ministry will be giving away free bread every Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
Digital Literacy Classes
Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a series of Digital Literacy Classes in conjunction with Calhoun Community College & Drake State Community & Technical College. Classes will boost your digital confidence & provide you with skills and training needed in today’s job market. Classes are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. Call (256) 306-2830 to learn more.
Houston Memorial Library Daily Book Sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum, 101 North Houston Street in Athens, hosts a book sale daily. The book sale, museum and library are open Monday through Friday and the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Bingo
Bingo is running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur. More information: https://www.loc8nearme.com/alabama/decatur/elks-lodge/6449656/.
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, (256) 233-5995.
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information (256) 232-1233.
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances. Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last.
Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: (256) 424-5403.
Community outreach day
Freshwind Christian Fellowship is partnering with Women Empowering Women of Alabama to create a day of fun for the whole family every fourth Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 17200 Lucas Ferry Rd. in Athens. They will be serving food and giving away free clothing. For more information contact Janice Williams at (256) 233-5995.
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: (256) 233-6412.
Cemetery cleanup
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
Blood donations
LifeSouth
You can schedule a time with the Athens Donor Center online anytime.
For more information, or to find and participate in blood drives, visit https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/zip.
Red Cross
American Red Cross is asking eligible donors to make an appointment for blood or platelet donation.
