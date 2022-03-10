FRIDAY
Empty Bowls Event
The Athens Limestone Empty Bowls Lunch Event will be Friday, March 11, 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Revival just off the square in Athens. Lunch will be take-out only and consist of soup prepared by local restaurants. Patrons also receive a handmade pottery bowl to remind them that someone's bowl may be empty. Tickets are $15 and available from committee members and the church offices of First Presbyterian and First United Methodist. All proceeds go to local agencies that deal with hunger issues. For more information see Facebook, Athens Limestone Empty Bowls Project.
SATURDAY
Athens Arts League Show
The Athens Arts League is hosting a show on March 12 at High Cotton Arts from 7-11 p.m. featuring Nolan's Flight, Forest Haven and Joe Whitworth. It is a free show.
St. Patrick's Day Party
The Post and the Disabled Veterans Associations (DAV) are combining together for a fundraiser for both posts. The group “STAIGHT BROKE” will be performing on March 12. There is a cover charge of $5 at the entrance and Food will be available to purchase which will go to the DAV association. The event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. until Midnight.
Berea Baptist Church - The Sound
Berea Baptist Church in Athens will host The Sound on Friday night, March 18, 2022, at 7 p.m. 16779 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens, 35611. Free admission for the event, and a love offering will be received.
UPCOMING
Household Hazardous Waste Collection
On Saturday, March 19, from 8 a.m. to noon, Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful will host a Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection at the Athens Middle School parking lot (100 US Hwy 31) for Limestone County residents only. Items accepted include but are not limited to household cleaners and chemicals, auto fluids, pool chemicals, pesticides, fertilizers, weed killers, spray paint, liquid paint, fluorescent tubes and more. No medical waste, explosives, biological waste, or radioactive materials. Volunteers will help unload vehicles. If you have something you are unsure about, contact KALB at 256-233-8000.
Southern Gospel Singing
Nebo Community Church in Athens is hosting a Southern Gospel Singing featuring Phillips and Banks and The Pylant Family. The event begins at 6 p.m. on March 19. For more information, contact Kay Wilson at 256-527-3372.
Elk River Cleanup
On Saturday, April 2, from 8 a.m. to noon, there will be an Elk River Cleanup. Go to the West Limestone Boat Launch off Hatchery Road. Email Keeping Athens Limestone Beautiful at KALBCares@gmail.com or call 256-232-8000.
Jubilee Spelling Bee
On April 30, at 10 a.m., the 25th annual Jubilee Spelling Bee is taking place at the Athens Middle School Cafeteria. Free admission to spectators. Trophies will be presented to first place and runner-up.
ONGOING
Vidalia Onion Orders
Orders may now be placed for fresh Vidalia Onions — a fundraiser for Athens Ladies Civitan. 10 lb. bags are $10 each and will be delivered the 1st or 2nd week of May. Onions arrive from the farm within 72 hours of harvesting. Orders may be placed by calling Carolyn Stair 256-658-1985, Lynn Lawrence 256-614-9463, Marilyn Ford 256-771-7672 or any Athens Ladies Civitan Club member. You may also order by mail to ALCC, P.O. Box 1814, Athens 35612. Include name, address, contact info and number of bags ordered. Orders and payment must be received by Friday, April 15, 2022. Make checks payable to ALCC.
Free Income Tax Service
RSVP is providing free Income Tax Service by appointment only for the low income and elderly beginning January 31 through April 18. Call RSVP 256-232-7207 for Athens and Decatur appointments. Athens Public Library from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. as follows: February on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; March and April on Monday and Thursday. Decatur Public Library beginning January 31 on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ardmore Public Library starting February 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 931-427-4883 from Ardmore Appointments. Masks are required.
Digital Literacy Classes
Beginning on January 24, Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a series of Digital Literacy Classes in conjunction with Calhoun Community College & Drake State Community & Technical College. Classes will boost your digital confidence & provide you with skills and training needed in today’s job market. Classes are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Call 256-306-2830 to learn more.
Houston Memorial Library Daily Book Sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum, 101 North Houston Street in Athens, hosts a book sale daily. The book sale, museum and library are open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesdays they are open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Bingo
Bingo is back up and running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur. More information: https://www.loc8nearme.com/alabama/decatur/elks-lodge/6449656/.
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays starting Aug. 16. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995.
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.). Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: 256-424-5403.
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information (256) 232-1233.
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412.
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS.
CEMETERY CLEANUP
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
BLOOD DONATIONS
Blood Drives
LifeSouth is conducting blood drives on March 14, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Dollar Tree in Athens.
Red Cross is conducting a blood drive on March 17 at Athens-Limestone Visitors Center.
For more information or to find and participate in blood drives, visit https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/zip or https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
