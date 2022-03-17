Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Rain in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.