SATURDAY
NARFE Meeting
NARFE Chapter 1480 will meet at the Veterans Museum on Saturday, March 26th, at 9 a.m. The guest speak will be Mike Smith, Firefighter. Call Dean Morgan, 256-233-0248, for information.
Swamp John's Fundraisers
The Owens Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Swamp John's Fundraiser on Saturday, March 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Big Lots parking lot. Plates are $13.
Sandlin Cemetery Spring Cleaning
The annual spring clean up day will be March 26, at 8 a.m. The make up day in the case of inclement weather will be April 2. Contact Mark Blakely at 256-508-9968 or Harold Adams at 256-777-8736.
UPCOMING
College and Career Fair
Saturday, April 2, at 10 a.m., the Round Island Mission Center is hosting a college and career fair from their location at 13829 Lucas Ferry Road in Athens. For more information, reach out to Beverly Howell Malone at 256-431-5944 or Lindsay Stanley Townsend at 256-874-3356.
Elk River Cleanup
On Saturday, April 2, from 8 a.m. to noon, there will be an Elk River Cleanup. Go to the West Limestone Boat Launch off Hatchery Road. Email Keeping Athens Limestone Beautiful at KALBCares@gmail.com or call 256-232-8000.
Elkmont Beauty Walk
Elkmont Band will host their 17th annual beauty walk on April 8 and 9. Registration is going on now until March 24. Entry fee is $40 (if you are going to enter a photo in photogenic it will be $5 per photo). Kindergarten through 12th grade is for Elkmont/Piney students and we also welcome all Homeschooled students as well. Babies through pre-school can be from any area. This is one of our fundraisers for our band program and we invite everyone to come and support our band program. $5 per person at the door.
Chicken Stew
The VFW 4765 Auxiliary is having it's 2nd Annual Chicken Stew on April 9, 2022. All proceeds will go to help Veterans in need in the area. We will take pre-orders this year. If you would like to pre-order please call (256) 503-4855. Stew will be ready at approximately noon. All pre-orders will have to be picked up by 2pm on the 9th. $30 for a gallon and $10 a quart.
Local Lodge 2003 Legislative Committee
The Legislative Committee of Local Lodge 2003 of the International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers-will host this political platform for The Alabama 2022 Primary at the IAM&AM Union Hall on Saturday April 23rd, 2022 starting at noon. This is an important primary with the Congressional, US Senate, Gubernatorial, AL Secretary of State, AL Treasurer, AL District Senate and local municipalities all up for grabs.
The Stakes at the Gate II is an open forum for all candidates that will be voted on in May of 2022. This platform will allow the candidates to present their platforms and secondly be allowed to answer questions gather by the Legislative committee from the community and Brothers and Sisters of Local Lodge 2003.
This event is open to the public and free of charge.
Venue location: IAM&AW LOCAL LODGE 2003 345 US-84 DALEVILLE, AL 36322
For more information, contact: PATRICK E. WISE, CHAIRMAN-334-406-2253 MICHELLE HUNT, PUBLIC RELATIONS – 334-360-5803 EMAIL: IAMLEGISLATIVE2003@GMAIL.COM
ASU Career Opportunities
The Career Development Center and Office of Student Inclusion are pleased to present “CONNECTED: Providing Career Opportunities Through Diversity & Inclusion,” a networking and career day event for local high school students and parents, Athens State University students, local employers, and community leaders. The multi-part event will take place at Athens State University on April 14.
Jubilee Spelling Bee
On April 30, at 10 a.m., the 25th annual Jubilee Spelling Bee is taking place at the Athens Middle School Cafeteria. Free admission to spectators. Trophies will be presented to first place and runner-up.
ONGOING
April Historic Walking Tours
Saturday Historic Walking Tours & Donnell House tour (open on April 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30) - Join the Athens-Limestone Tourism office at the meeting room located at 100 N. Beaty Street in Athens. Arrive by 9:45 AM for check-in. Expect a 1-2 hour long tour which begins at 10 a.m. Comfortable shoes and an appropriate jacket are suggested. It is free and donations are welcome. For more information: 256-232-5411 or VisitAthensAL.com.
Vidalia Onion Orders
Orders may now be placed for fresh Vidalia Onions — a fundraiser for Athens Ladies Civitan. 10 lb. bags are $10 each and will be delivered the 1st or 2nd week of May. Onions arrive from the farm within 72 hours of harvesting. Orders may be placed by calling Carolyn Stair 256-658-1985, Lynn Lawrence 256-614-9463, Marilyn Ford 256-771-7672 or any Athens Ladies Civitan Club member. You may also order by mail to ALCC, P.O. Box 1814, Athens 35612. Include name, address, contact info and number of bags ordered. Orders and payment must be received by Friday, April 15, 2022. Make checks payable to ALCC.
Merchants Alley Happy Hour
The new Athens Main Street Merchants Alley Happy Hour Music Series will take place every Friday night, April 1 to July 29, 2022, in the newly renovated alleyway on Jefferson Street from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Free Income Tax Service
RSVP is providing free Income Tax Service by appointment only for the low income and elderly beginning January 31 through April 18. Call RSVP 256-232-7207 for Athens and Decatur appointments. Athens Public Library from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. as follows: February on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; March and April on Monday and Thursday. Decatur Public Library beginning January 31 on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ardmore Public Library starting February 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 931-427-4883 from Ardmore Appointments. Masks are required.
Digital Literacy Classes
Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a series of Digital Literacy Classes in conjunction with Calhoun Community College & Drake State Community & Technical College. Classes will boost your digital confidence & provide you with skills and training needed in today’s job market. Classes are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Call 256-306-2830 to learn more.
Houston Memorial Library Daily Book Sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum, 101 North Houston Street in Athens, hosts a book sale daily. The book sale, museum and library are open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesdays they are open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Bingo
Bingo is back up and running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur. More information: https://www.loc8nearme.com/alabama/decatur/elks-lodge/6449656/.
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays starting Aug. 16. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995.
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.). Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: 256-424-5403.
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information (256) 232-1233.
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412.
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS.
CEMETERY CLEANUP
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
BLOOD DONATIONS
Blood Drives
LifeSouth is conducting blood drives on March 20, 12-6 p.m. at Hometown on Jefferson Street, March 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Walmart, March 23 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Athens High School and March 24-25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Athens-Limestone Hospital.
Red Cross is conducting a blood drive on March 17 at Athens-Limestone Visitors Center.
For more information or to find and participate in blood drives, visit https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/zip or https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
