Saturday
NARFE meeting
NARFE Chapter 1480 will meet Saturday, March 25, at 9:00 a.m. at the Veterans Museum on Pryor Street. Please call Dean Morgan, (256)-233-0248 if you have any questions.
Tuesday
Author talk: Dawn W. Hogan
ALPCL will host an author talk with Dawn W. Hogan, writer of “Unbroken Bonds,” on March 28 at 6 p.m.
Upcoming
Book wreath craft class
The ALPCL will be providing a free class on creating book wreaths on March 30 at 6 p.m. All materials are provided; call (256) 232-1233 to register.
Coffee call
Coffee Call, hosted by the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives and sponsored by Eugene & Jason Sanders, will take between 8:00am and 9:00am, Saturday, April 1, at our location at 114 W. Pryor Street.
Limestone Animal Alliance
Limestone Animal Alliance of Athens presents Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, Steinway Artist, piano, in concert from 4:00 — 5:00 on Saturday, April 15 at Friendship Church in Athens. Doors will open at 3:30 and a meet-and- greet will follow the concert. Friendship Church is located at 16479 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens, AL.
Dr. Onalbayeveva Is an international known artist who has performed at both Carnegie Hall and Steinway Hall in New York City. She now resides in Pensacola, Florida. Tickets are $25 with a 10 percent discount for military members and may be purchased by calling Phyllis Condon at 850-255-0389; on line at www.limestoneanimalalliance.org or by calling Dog Gone Gorgeous Mobile Grooming (256)-278-0553.
Tickets may be purchased with cash, check or credit card and will also be available at the door. Proceeds will benefit Limestone Animal Alliance in their commitment to animal health and welfare.
Athens Garden Club trip
The Athens Garden Club will be going to the Huntsville Botanical Garden on April 21, 2023. The attendees will be attending the Botanical Gardens plant sale followed by lunch. Please meet at the Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church parking lot at 1432 Freeman Avenue, Athens at 9;00 a.m. Departure for the Botanical Gardens will be at 9:30 a.m. All are invited to attend.
Ongoing
Historic walks
Free April Saturday Historic Walks every Saturday in April. Meet at the Athens-Limestone Visitors Center at 9:45 am to take a free 1 Hour Historic Walking Tour through 1st) Houston District; 8th) Beaty District; 15th) Downtown District; 22nd) ASU District and 29th) Donnell House.
Ladies Civitan Onions
Athens Ladies Civitan Club is accepting orders with payment of $12 per ten-pound bag of freshly harvested onions until April 15. The onions will be delivered directly from a Georgia farm the first or second week of May. For more information or to order, call Carolyn Stair at (256)-658-1985, contact any Athens Ladies Civitan Club member, or mail a check payable to Athens Ladies Civitan Club to ALCC, P. O. Box 1814, Athens, AL 35612.
Include name, address, phone and number of bags ordered. This fundraiser supports the club’s efforts to improve the lives of children and adults with developmental disabilities in Athens and Limestone County.
Google courses
Athens-Limestone County Public Library is a certified ‘Grow with Google’ Partner, and we are offering a series of Google courses that provide free resources and workshop content to help you learn the digital skills that will grow your careers and businesses.
Tuesdays, Jan. 17 – March 28, 10:00 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. To learn more, or to register, please visit www.alcpl.org or contact the library at (256) 232-1233
Genealogy classes
Are you interested in learning how to research your family history? Athens-Limestone County Public Library is hosting a free series of genealogy classes on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays from January-March. Basic Genealogy: 10-11 a.m., Intermediate Genealogy: 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Call to reserve your seat today! (256)-232-1233
Newcomer series
The Athens-Limestone Public Library is hosting a Newcomers Series for new Limestone County Residents to connect with local leaders on the second Thursday of every month at 6 p.m at 603 South Jefferson St.
Book club
Join the Athens-Limestone Public Library for a new book club on the third Tuesday of the month. The club meets at 6 p.m. at Athens Alehouse & Cellar.
Free bread giveaway
The Frazier CME Church Ministry will be giving away free bread every Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
Digital Literacy Classes
Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a series of Digital Literacy Classes in conjunction with Calhoun Community College & Drake State Community & Technical College. Classes will boost your digital confidence & provide you with skills and training needed in today’s job market. Classes are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. Call (256) 306-2830 to learn more.
Houston Memorial Library Daily Book Sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum, 101 North Houston Street in Athens, hosts a book sale daily. The book sale, museum and library are open Monday through Friday and the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Bingo
Bingo is running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur. More information: https://www.loc8nearme.com/alabama/decatur/elks-lodge/6449656/.
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, (256) 233-5995.
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information (256) 232-1233.
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances. Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: (256) 424-5403.
Community outreach day
Freshwind Christian Fellowship is partnering with Women Empowering Women of Alabama to create a day of fun for the whole family every fourth Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 17200 Lucas Ferry Rd. in Athens. They will be serving food and giving away free clothing. For more information contact Janice Williams at (256) 233-5995.
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: (256) 233-6412.
Cemetery cleanup
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly. The City of Athens does not assume any liability for any monument, flowers, shrubbery, ornaments, flags, etc. in any city owned cemetery.
Blood donations
LifeSouth
You can schedule a time with the Athens Donor Center online anytime.
For more information, or to find and participate in blood drives, visit https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/zip.
Red Cross
American Red Cross is asking eligible donors to make an appointment for blood or platelet donation.
