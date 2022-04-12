TODAY
Gettin’ Dirty at the Library
The Limestone County Master Gardeners are offering a free presentation on “Using Native Plants in the Landscape”, April 12 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Athens-Limestone Public Library. We have door prizes.
THURSDAY
ASU Career Opportunities
The Career Development Center and Office of Student Inclusion are pleased to present “CONNECTED: Providing Career Opportunities Through Diversity & Inclusion,” a networking and career day event for local high school students and parents, Athens State University students, local employers, and community leaders. The multi-part event will take place at Athens State University on April 14.
SATURDAY
Athens State Tour
On April 16, at 10 a.m., Jamie Mikell will give a historic walking tour at Athens State University. Join the Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association at the Athens-Limestone Visitors Center (100 North Beaty Street in Athens) at 9:45 a.m. for check-in and tour selection. Expect a 1-2 hour long tour which begins at 10 a.m. Comfortable shoes and a light jacket are suggested. The event is free and donations are welcome. For more information: (256) 232-5411.
UPCOMING
Quilt Show
East Lauderdale Quilters would like to invite you to attend their Quilt Show on Saturday, April 23. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The show is free and features first and second story quilts on display. Location is Lexington First Baptist Church at 301 Taylor-Kizer Street in Lexington, Ala.
Earth Day and Outdoor Expo
KALB Earth Day & Outdoor EXPO is on Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Athens State University. It is a free family event, with live animals, presentation on bats, the Science Guys, food trucks, vendors, exhibitors, crafts and more.
Local Lodge 2003 Legislative Committee
The Legislative Committee of Local Lodge 2003 of the International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers-will host this political platform for The Alabama 2022 Primary at the IAM&AM Union Hall on Saturday April 23rd, 2022 starting at noon. This is an important primary with the Congressional, US Senate, Gubernatorial, AL Secretary of State, AL Treasurer, AL District Senate and local municipalities all up for grabs.
The Stakes at the Gate II is an open forum for all candidates that will be voted on in May of 2022. This platform will allow the candidates to present their platforms and secondly be allowed to answer questions gather by the Legislative committee from the community and Brothers and Sisters of Local Lodge 2003.
This event is open to the public and free of charge.
Venue location: IAM&AW Local Lodge 2003 345 US-84 Daleville, AL 36322.
For more information, contact: Patrick E. Wise, Chairman-334-406-2253 Michelle Hunt, Public Relations – 334-360-5803 Email: iamlegislative2003@gmail.com.
Jubilee Spelling Bee
On April 30, at 10 a.m., the 25th annual Jubilee Spelling Bee is taking place at the Athens Middle School Cafeteria. Free admission to spectators. Trophies will be presented to first place and runner-up.
Showcase of Tablescapes
The Donnell House, on Sunday, May 1, from 1:30 to 4 p.m., will host a showcase of beautiful tablescapes. Tickets at the door are $10 and light refreshments will be provided.
Bradley Walker at Nebo Community Church
On Sunday, May 1, at 2 p.m., Nebo Community Church is hosting Bradley Walker.
Athens Garden Club
Come and enjoy fellowship with the Athens Garden Club and learn about plants and your community. The meeting is at Grace Covenant Church on Wednesday, May 11, at 9:30 a.m. Guest speaker will be Richard Martin, who will discuss the Rails to Trails, plants and future plans for trail expansion. For more information, contact Angie DuBois at (256) 431-6418 or Michelle Klein at (256) 665-6123.
ONGOING
April Historic Walking Tours
Saturday Historic Walking Tours & Donnell House tour (open on April 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30) — Join the Athens-Limestone Tourism office at the meeting room located at 100 N. Beaty Street in Athens. Arrive by 9:45 AM for check-in. Expect a 1-2 hour long tour which begins at 10 a.m. Comfortable shoes and an appropriate jacket are suggested. It is free and donations are welcome. For more information: (256) 232-5411 or VisitAthensAL.com.
Vidalia Onion Orders — Orders may now be placed for fresh Vidalia Onions — a fundraiser for Athens Ladies Civitan. 10 lb. bags are $10 each and will be delivered the 1st or 2nd week of May. Onions arrive from the farm within 72 hours of harvesting. Orders may be placed by calling Carolyn Stair (256)-658-1985, Lynn Lawrence (256)-614-9463, Marilyn Ford (256)-771-7672 or any Athens Ladies Civitan Club member. You may also order by mail to ALCC, P.O. Box 1814, Athens 35612. Include name, address, contact info and number of bags ordered. Orders and payment must be received by Friday, April 15, 2022. Make checks payable to ALCC.
Merchants Alley Happy Hour — The new Athens Main Street Merchants Alley Happy Hour Music Series will take place every Friday night, April 1 to July 29, 2022, in the newly renovated alleyway on Jefferson Street from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Free Income Tax Service
RSVP is providing free Income Tax Service by appointment only for the low income and elderly beginning January 31 through April 18. Call RSVP (256) 232-7207 for Athens and Decatur appointments. Athens Public Library from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. as follows: February on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; March and April on Monday and Thursday. Decatur Public Library beginning January 31 on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ardmore Public Library starting February 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call (931) 427-4883 from Ardmore Appointments. Masks are required.
Genealogy classes
Are you interested in learning your family history? Join us at The Athens-Limestone Public Library for a series of free genealogy classes that will help you discover your family lineage on the second and fourth Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on May 12 through July 28. Call to register: (256) 232-1233; 603 S. Jefferson Street Athens, AL 35611.
Digital Literacy Classes
Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a series of Digital Literacy Classes in conjunction with Calhoun Community College & Drake State Community & Technical College. Classes will boost your digital confidence & provide you with skills and training needed in today’s job market. Classes are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Call (256)-306-2830 to learn more.
Houston Memorial Library Daily Book Sale — Houston Memorial Library and Museum, 101 North Houston Street in Athens, hosts a book sale daily. The book sale, museum and library are open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Tuesdays they are open from 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Bingo — Bingo is back up and running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur. More information: https://www.loc8nearme.com/alabama/decatur/elks-lodge/6449656/.
After-school feeding program — Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays starting Aug. 16. More information: Janice Williams, (256)-233-5995.
Food giveaway — Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church's food pantry will be open 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.). Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver's license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: (256)-424-5403.
Used book sale — Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information (256) 232-1233.
Virtual exercise class — Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: (256)-233-6412.
Corruption hotline — The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS.
CEMETERY CLEANUP City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
BLOOD DONATIONS
Blood Drives
Blood Drives

LifeSouth is conducting several blood drives in April, including one April 17 from 12-6 p.m. at Walmart. You can also schedule a time with the Athens Donor Center (in the Publix parking lot) online anytime. Red Cross is conducting a blood drive on April 25, from 1:30-5:30 p.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (1716 West Market St. Athens, AL 35611). For more information, or to find and participate in blood drives, visit https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/zip or https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
