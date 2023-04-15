Saturday
Plant sale
The Master Gardeners are hosting a plant sale at Athens Middle School from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Earth Day/Outdoor Expo
There will be an outdoor expo at Athens State University on Saturday, April 15, at 10 a.m.
NALZS Kids Festival
The 2nd Annual NALZS Kids Festival will be this Saturday, April 15th 10am-4pm at Monte Sano State Park. There will be vendors, food trucks, demonstrations, animal encounters and much more. There will be something for the entire family.
Limestone Animal Alliance
Limestone Animal Alliance of Athens presents Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, Steinway Artist, piano, in concert from 4:00 — 5:00 on Saturday, April 15 at Friendship Church in Athens. Doors will open at 3:30 and a meet-and- greet will follow the concert. Friendship Church is located at 16479 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens, AL.
Dr. Onalbayeveva Is an international known artist who has performed at both Carnegie Hall and Steinway Hall in New York City. She now resides in Pensacola, Florida. Tickets are $25 with a 10 percent discount for military members and may be purchased by calling Phyllis Condon at 850-255-0399; on line at www.limestoneanimalalliance.org or by calling Dog Gone Gorgeous Mobile Grooming (256)-278-0553.
Tickets may be purchased with cash, check or credit card and will also be available at the door. Proceeds will benefit Limestone Animal Alliance in their commitment to animal health and welfare.
Hine & Hobbs St. Cemetery Clean Up
April 15 event hosted by the veterans associations of Limestone County (DAV, American Legion, AMVETS, VFW, SCV, etc.) Community youth organizations, school groups, classes, etc., encouraged to attend. All activities will be supervised by our Limestone County military veterans.
Proper cleaning and care methods for grave markers will be demonstrated and used.
Guided Nature Walk
Damien Simbeck of TVA will lead a FREE guided walk at Marbut Bend Trail in West Limestone. Meet at trailhead at 8:00 a.m. Damien is an expert in the area’s wildlife and history of the trail. Boardwalks over ponds and decks along the river offer beautiful views. Trail is just over 1 mile and the pace is slow. Wear comfortable shoes, bring camera and binoculars, and wear sunscreen or insect repellent as appropriate. Call (256)-233-8000 or email KALBCares@gmail.com for information.
Earth Day EXPO
On Saturday, April 15th from 10-3, enjoy Steve Trash, Eco Magician, Rise Raptors, hands-on crafts and experiments, insects, reptiles, lots of door prizes, and many new and interesting vendors and exhibitors. Admission is FREE with a suggested donation of $1 to support future KALB programs. Food available for purchase. Call (256)-233-8000 or email KALBCares@gmail.com for information.
Sunday
Historical Society Meeting
The Limestone County Historical Society will hold their quarterly meeting on Sunday afternoon April 16 at First Presbyterian Church Rodgers Center. Refreshments will be served at 2:30 p.m. and the program starts at 3 p.m. featuring Franklin resident Walter Green who has written a book titled, “The Nashville and Decatur in the Civil War – History of an Embattled Railroad.” The public is invited.
Upcoming
Athens Garden Club trip
The Athens Garden Club will be going to the Huntsville Botanical Garden on April 21, 2023. The attendees will be attending the Botanical Gardens plant sale followed by lunch. Please meet at the Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church parking lot at 1432 Freeman Avenue, Athens at 9;00 a.m. Departure for the Botanical Gardens will be at 9:30 a.m. All are invited to attend.
NARFE meeting
NARFE Chapter 1480 will meet at the Veterans’ Museum on Saturday, April 22 at 9:00 a.m. Please call Dean Morgan, (256)-233-0248 for any questions.
Southern Gospel music duo Gus and Judy Biggers
“We Will Testify” formerly with “The Heavens Echoes” for 41 years will be at the First Baptist Church Anderson Alabama on Sat. April 22 at 5 p.m. They will also be there Sunday morning April 23 at 10:30am. Everybody welcome, offering will be received.
Tablescapes showcase
The Donnell House Board of Directors is hosting the “Showcase of Beautiful Tablescapes” on Sunday, April 30, at the Donnell House (601 South Clinton Street) from 1-4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Tickets may be purchased at the door for $10. All proceeds go directly to the upkeep of the house.
Ongoing
Book club
We have a Book Club that meets the 4th Thursday of every month at Antiques on Jefferson.
Historic walks
Free April Saturday Historic Walks every Saturday in April. Meet at the Athens-Limestone Visitors Center at 9:45 am to take a free 1 Hour Historic Walking Tour through 1st) Houston District; 8th) Beaty District; 15th) Downtown District; 22nd) ASU District and 29th) Donnell House.
Ladies Civitan Onions
Athens Ladies Civitan Club is accepting orders with payment of $12 per ten-pound bag of freshly harvested onions until April 15. The onions will be delivered directly from a Georgia farm the first or second week of May. For more information or to order, call Carolyn Stair at (256)-658-1985, contact any Athens Ladies Civitan Club member, or mail a check payable to Athens Ladies Civitan Club to ALCC, P. O. Box 1814, Athens, AL 35612. Include name, address, phone and number of bags ordered. This fundraiser supports the club’s efforts to improve the lives of children and adults with developmental disabilities in Athens and Limestone County.
Newcomer series
The Athens-Limestone Public Library is hosting a Newcomers Series for new Limestone County Residents to connect with local leaders on the second Thursday of every month at 6 p.m at 603 South Jefferson St.
Book club
Join the Athens-Limestone Public Library for a new book club on the third Tuesday of the month. The club meets at 6 p.m. at Athens Alehouse & Cellar.
Free bread giveaway
The Frazier CME Church Ministry will be giving away free bread every Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
Digital Literacy Classes
Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a series of Digital Literacy Classes in conjunction with Calhoun Community College & Drake State Community & Technical College. Classes will boost your digital confidence & provide you with skills and training needed in today’s job market. Classes are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. Call (256) 306-2830 to learn more.
Houston Memorial Library Daily Book Sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum, 101 North Houston Street in Athens, hosts a book sale daily. The book sale, museum and library are open Monday through Friday and the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Bingo
Bingo is running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur. More information: https://www.loc8nearme.com/alabama/decatur/elks-lodge/6449656/.
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, (256) 233-5995.
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information (256) 232-1233.
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances. Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: (256) 424-5403.
Community outreach day
Freshwind Christian Fellowship is partnering with Women Empowering Women of Alabama to create a day of fun for the whole family every fourth Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 17200 Lucas Ferry Rd. in Athens. They will be serving food and giving away free clothing. For more information contact Janice Williams at (256) 233-5995.
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: (256) 233-6412.
Cemetery cleanup
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly. The City of Athens does not assume any liability for any monument, flowers, shrubbery, ornaments, flags, etc. in any city owned cemetery.
Blood donations
LifeSouth
You can schedule a time with the Athens Donor Center online anytime.
For more information, or to find and participate in blood drives, visit https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/zip.
Red Cross
American Red Cross is asking eligible donors to make an appointment for blood or platelet donation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.