FRIDAY
Annual Sports Physicals Day
On April 29, Athens TOC is holding their annual Sports Physicals Day for Limestone County schools and Athens City Schools. All profits are donated back to the school.
SATURDAY
Jubilee Spelling Bee
On April 30, at 10 a.m., the 25th annual Jubilee Spelling Bee is taking place at the Athens Middle School Cafeteria. Free admission to spectators. Trophies will be presented to first place and runner-up. For more information please call the Learn to Read Council at (256)-230-3050.
Huntsville Youth Orchestra
Come enjoy chamber music from the Huntsville Youth Orchestra at the Athens-Limestone Library on Saturday, April 30th at 12:30PM.
Spring Plant Sale
The Limestone County Master Gardeners Spring Plant Sale is Saturday, April 30th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the greenhouse behind Athens Middle School at 100 Hwy. 31 North in Athens. There will be a large selection of annuals, perennials, vegetable plants, shrubs, trees and ferns.
Showcase of Tablescapes
The Donnell House, on Sunday, May 1, from 1:30 to 4 p.m., will host a showcase of beautiful tablescapes. Tickets at the door are $10 and light refreshments will be provided.
Alabama Poet Laureate at Athens-Limestone Library Alabama Poet Laureate Ashley Jones (2022 – 2026) will speak at the Athens-Limestone Library on Saturday, May 7th at 6PM. Ashley is Alabama’s youngest-ever poet laureate and the first Black woman to hold the title. Please join us as we celebrate hear from her and celebrate her wonderful accomplishment!
Bradley Walker at Nebo Community Church
On Sunday, May 1, at 2 p.m., Nebo Community Church is hosting Bradley Walker.
Athens Garden Club
Come and enjoy fellowship with the Athens Garden Club and learn about plants and your community. The meeting is at Grace Covenant Church on Wednesday, May 11, at 9:30 a.m. Guest speaker will be Richard Martin, who will discuss the Rails to Trails, plants and future plans for trail expansion. For more information, contact Angie DuBois at (256) 431-6418 or Michelle Klein at (256) 665-6123.
Athens HS Class of ‘56 meeting
The Athens High School Class of 1956 and Friends will meet on May 4, at 11 a.m., from Mozza Pizza.
Vidalia Onions — Pickup Information
Customers who ordered Vidalia onions from Athens Ladies Civitan may pick up their onions on Thursday, May 5th from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the old RJW building next to the Limestone Co-op on Hwy. 31. Drive around back. Extra bags have been ordered which can be purchased during pickup hours until gone. If you ordered from a Civitan member and plan to pick up your own order, please let the member know as soon as possible so they don’t pick it up for you. Call Carolyn Stair (256)-658-1985 or Marilyn Ford (256)-771-7672 with questions.
Coffee Call
Coffee Call, hosted by the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives and sponsored by Larry & Kay Burlingame and Helen Greenhaw, will take between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Saturday, May 7, at our location at 114 W. Pryor Street.
Wesley Chapel Cemetery spring clean up
On Saturday, May 7, at 8 a.m., will be the spring clean up for Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Please bring rakes, wheelbarrows, garbage bags, mowers, weed eaters and fire ant poison. Donations will be taken for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations can be made to Jane Tucker at 19430 Sharp Rd., Athens.
ONGOING
April Historic Walking Tours
Saturday Historic Walking Tours & Donnell House tour (open on April 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30) — Join the Athens-Limestone Tourism office at the meeting room located at 100 N. Beaty Street in Athens. Arrive by 9:45 AM for check-in. Expect a 1-2 hour long tour which begins at 10 a.m. Comfortable shoes and an appropriate jacket are suggested. It is free and donations are welcome. For more information: (256) 232-5411 or VisitAthensAL.com.
Merchants Alley Happy Hour
The new Athens Main Street Merchants Alley Happy Hour Music Series will take place every Friday night, April 1 to July 29, 2022, in the newly renovated alleyway on Jefferson Street from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Genealogy classes
Are you interested in learning your family history? Join us at The Athens-Limestone Public Library for a series of free genealogy classes that will help you discover your family lineage on the second and fourth Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on May 12 through July 28. Call to register: (256) 232-1233; 603 S. Jefferson Street Athens, AL 35611.
Digital Literacy Classes Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a series of Digital Literacy Classes in conjunction with Calhoun Community College & Drake State Community & Technical College. Classes will boost your digital confidence & provide you with skills and training needed in today’s job market. Classes are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Call (256)-306-2830 to learn more.
Houston Memorial Library Daily Book Sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum, 101 North Houston Street in Athens, hosts a book sale daily. The book sale, museum and library are open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Tuesdays they are open from 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Bingo
Bingo is back up and running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur. More information: https://www.loc8nearme.com/alabama/decatur/elks-lodge/6449656/.
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays starting Aug. 16. More information: Janice Williams, (256)-233-5995.
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.). Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: (256)-424-5403.
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information (256) 232-1233.
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: (256)-233-6412.
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS.
CEMETERY CLEANUP
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
Bethel Cemetery
Annual monetary contributions for cemetery upkeep are due. If you have family members buried in Bethel Cemetery, send donations to Tommy Sprague at 25917 Pepper Road in Athens. Total funding for the cemetery comes from contributions. Cleanup of family burial sites is also encouraged as mowing season will begin soon. For more information, reach out to Sprague at (256)-874-8491.
BLOOD DONATIONS
Blood Drives
LifeSouth is conducting several blood drives in the coming weeks. You can also schedule a time with the Athens Donor Center (in the Publix parking lot) online anytime.
For more information, or to find and participate in blood drives, visit https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/zip or https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
