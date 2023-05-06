Saturday
Coffee call
Coffee Call, hosted by the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives and sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution and United Daughters of the Confederacy, will take between 8-9 a.m., Saturday, May 6, at 114 W. Pryor Street.
Used book sale
The Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library will hold a Special Used Book Sale on Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 9 am until 1 pm at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St. For further information, please call (256) 232-1233.
Early dinner show
Yesterdays Event Center Athens will present “The Howell Sledge Revue” featuring “Dixie Mafia” on May 6. Doors open 5pm, program including dinner 5:30, showtime 6:30-8pm, tickets $30 (cash/check, no credit/debit cards) E-mail reservations (info@yesterdaysevents.com) required in advance, pay at admissions when you arrive, group seating and bus parking available, cancellation policy is in effect.
Quarterly gospel singing
Oakland church of Christ (18111 Townsend Ford Rd, Athens) is hosting their quarterly gospel singing on May 6 at 7 p.m.
Upcoming
Athens Garden Club Meeting
Athens Garden Club will meet at Freeman Avenue, Athens at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church 1432 Freeman Avenue at 9:30 a.m. May 10th. After the meeting, there will be a luncheon at Lucia’s Cocina Mexican restaurant on the square.
Insurance 101
Athens Limestone County Library will be hosting Life & Family Insurance 101 with Christina Rupracht on May 11 at 6 p.m.
Tractor and truck pull
There will be an Antique Tractor & Truck Pull for the Boys & Girls club on Saturday, May 13 at John Barnes Perk on Ardmore Ridge Road. Gates open at 9 a.m., and the session one pull starts at 11 a.m., session two at 7 p.m.
County wide bingo
The Limestone County Council on Aging is hosting a free county wide bingo event for residents ages 60 and older at Central Church of Christ on May 12 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For more information, call Madison Herron at (256) 233-6412.
NALC food drive
The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct its 31st annual national food drive on Saturday, May 13. To participate in the Stamp Out Hunger food drive, leave a sturdy bag containing non-perishable foods next to your mailbox prior to the time of regular mail delivery on Saturday, May 13th. Your letter carrier will take care of the rest.
Pow Wow
The Ardmore native American Pow Wow will be May 13-14.
Athens Spring Fling
There will be a spring fling event at Big Springs Memorial Park on May 13 from 10 a.m-3 p.m. There will be speakers, a free lunch, a door prize giveaway, and resources for recovery from Substance Use Disorder.
Friends of the Archives meeting
The Friends of the Archives will meet Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. at the Archives building on Washington Street. All members and friends are invited to attend.
Author visit
Athens Limestone County Library will host Susan M. Boyer, author of “Big Trouble on Sullivan’s Island” on May 18 at 2 p.m., with copies of the book available for purchase.
Tanner High school class of 1973 reunion
There will be a reunion for Tanner’s class of 1973 on May 20 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., with the program starting at 3 p.m. All activities will take place at Jimmy Gill park. For more information, call (256) 227-8489.
Author visit
Athens Limestone County Library will host Karen White, author of “The House on Prytania” on May 22 at 4:30 p.m., with copies of the book available for purchase.
Gospel Singing
Berea Baptist Church will host The Isbells on Friday night June 2, 2023, at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Location is 16779 Lucas Ferry Rd, Athens, AL 35611. Contact Gary Wilson (256) 497-9763.
Ongoing
TOPS meeting
Athens AL TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Evening Chapter #0616 meets weekly on Tuesdays, at the Athens Activity Center on Pyror Street. Weigh-In starts at 6:00pm and the meeting at 6:30pm. For more info, email: AthensAL616TOPS@gmail.com
Book club
We have a Book Club that meets the 4th Thursday of every month at Antiques on Jefferson.
Book club
Join the Athens-Limestone Public Library for a new book club on the third Tuesday of the month. The club meets at 6 p.m. at Athens Alehouse & Cellar.
Free bread giveaway
The Frazier CME Church Ministry will be giving away free bread every Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
Digital Literacy Classes
Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a series of Digital Literacy Classes in conjunction with Calhoun Community College & Drake State Community & Technical College. Classes will boost your digital confidence & provide you with skills and training needed in today’s job market. Classes are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. Call (256) 306-2830 to learn more.
Houston Memorial Library Daily Book Sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum, 101 North Houston Street in Athens, hosts a book sale daily. The book sale, museum and library are open Monday through Friday and the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Bingo
Bingo is running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur. More information: https://www.loc8nearme.com/alabama/decatur/elks-lodge/6449656/.
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, (256) 233-5995.
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information (256) 232-1233.
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances. Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: (256) 424-5403.
Community outreach day
Freshwind Christian Fellowship is partnering with Women Empowering Women of Alabama to create a day of fun for the whole family every fourth Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 17200 Lucas Ferry Rd. in Athens. They will be serving food and giving away free clothing. For more information contact Janice Williams at (256) 233-5995.
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: (256) 233-6412.
Cemetery cleanup
Oneal Decoration Day
Oneal cemetery will host a decoration day on Saturday, May 13, from 7:30 a.m.-noon.
Wallace Cemetery
Wallace Cemetery in Rogersville will host a decoration day on Saturday, May 20, starting at 9 a.m.
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly. The City of Athens does not assume any liability for any monument, flowers, shrubbery, ornaments, flags, etc. in any city owned cemetery.
Blood donations
LifeSouth
You can schedule a time with the Athens Donor Center online anytime.
For more information, or to find and participate in blood drives, visit https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/zip.
Red Cross
American Red Cross is asking eligible donors to make an appointment for blood or platelet donation.
