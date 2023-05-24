Saturday
NARFE meeting
NARFE Chapter 1480 will meet Saturday, May 27th at 9:00 a.m. at the Veterans Museum. You are invited to attend our meeting. Please call Dean Morgan, (256)-233-0248 if you have any questions.
Ardmore Food Truck Saturday
Ardmore will be hosting their first Food Truck Saturday on May 27 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Jones Drug parking lot. For more information, call (256) 423-6177.
Monday
Veterans Museum Memorial Day program
The Alabama Veterans Museum & Archive will be hosting its annual Memorial Day Program, Monday, May 29, at 11:00am at its 114 W. Pryor Street location. The guest speaker will be Lieutenant General Daniel L. Karbler, Commanding General, US Army Space and Missile Defense Command, Redstone Arsenal.
Upcoming
The Lore Family
The Lore family will be at Athens Church of God on Lucas Ferry Road on June 1 at 7 p.m.
Gospel Singing
Berea Baptist Church will host The Isbells on Friday night June 2, 2023, at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Location is 16779 Lucas Ferry Rd, Athens, AL 35611. Contact Gary Wilson (256) 497-9763.
Limestone County Alabama Democratic Conference 2023 Youth Affairs Fashion Runway
The Limestone County Democrats are hosting their inaugural youth affairs patriotic fashion show at Round Island Creek Mission Center on June 3 at 4 p.m.
AHS Class of 1956
The Athens High School Class of 1956 and friends will meet 11:00 AM Wednesday June 7 at the Gin House BBQ on Highway 127 in Elkmont.
Bobby Sprowl baseball camp
Athens Bible School will be hosting their annual Bobby Sprowl Summer Baseball Camp on their campus from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 12-15. Registration is $125, and players should bring their own lunches. For more information call Bobby Sprowl at (205) 886-6240.
Flag Day Ceremony
Athens State’s annual Flag Day Ceremony and cookout is scheduled for Wednesday, June 14 at 12:00 pm in the Sandridge Student Center Ballroom. The event honors the United States flag and our nation’s armed forces, past and present. Chief James L. Chambers will be this year’s guest speaker.
Sardis Springs Independence Day Celebration
Sardis Springs Baptist Church will host a free Independence Day Celebration, with musical guests Gold City, on July 2 at 7p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. followed by ice cream and fireworks.
Ongoing
TOPS meeting
Athens AL TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Evening Chapter #0616 meets weekly on Tuesdays, at the Athens Activity Center on Pyror Street. Weigh-In starts at 6:00pm and the meeting at 6:30pm. For more info, email: AthensAL616TOPS@gmail.com
Book club
We have a Book Club that meets the 4th Thursday of every month at Antiques on Jefferson.
Book club
Join the Athens-Limestone Public Library for a new book club on the third Tuesday of the month. The club meets at 6 p.m. at Athens Alehouse & Cellar.
Digital Literacy Classes
Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a series of Digital Literacy Classes in conjunction with Calhoun Community College & Drake State Community & Technical College. Classes will boost your digital confidence & provide you with skills and training needed in today’s job market. Classes are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. Call (256) 306-2830 to learn more.
Houston Memorial Library Daily Book Sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum, 101 North Houston Street in Athens, hosts a book sale daily. The book sale, museum and library are open Monday through Friday and the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Bingo
Bingo is running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur. More information: https://www.loc8nearme.com/alabama/decatur/elks-lodge/6449656/.
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, (256) 233-5995.
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information (256) 232-1233.
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances. Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: (256) 424-5403.
Community outreach day
Freshwind Christian Fellowship is partnering with Women Empowering Women of Alabama to create a day of fun for the whole family every fourth Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 17200 Lucas Ferry Rd. in Athens. They will be serving food and giving away free clothing. For more information contact Janice Williams at (256) 233-5995.
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: (256) 233-6412.
Cemetery cleanup
Bethel Cemetery
Bethel Cemetery Annual monetary contributions for cemetery upkeep are due. If you have family members buried in Bethel Cemetery, send donations to Tommy Sprague at 25917 Pepper Road in Athens. Total funding for the cemetery comes from contributions. Cleanup of family burial sites is also encouraged as mowing season will begin soon. For more information, reach out to Sprague at (256) 874-8491.
Reunion Cemetery
Reunion Cemetery Decoration Day with a chicken and goat stew fundraiser at Reunion Cemetery is Saturday, June 3rd. Attendees are asked to bring their own container. Donations made payable to the Reunion Cemetery Fund should be sent to Nicole Collins, 25172 AL Hwy 127, Elkmont, AL 35620.
New Garden Cemetery
The Annual cleanup and decoration days will be June 3 and 4. Donations are needed for the upkeep of the cemetery; donations will be taken both days. If you cannot attend you can mail donations to: Harold Atkinson 20321 Sandlin Rd. Elkmont, AL, 35620 or Daniel Adams 18505 Coffman Rd. Elkmont, AL, 35620.
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly. The City of Athens does not assume any liability for any monument, flowers, shrubbery, ornaments, flags, etc. in any city owned cemetery.
Blood donations
LifeSouth
You can schedule a time with the Athens Donor Center online anytime.
For more information, or to find and participate in blood drives, visit https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/zip.
Red Cross
American Red Cross is asking eligible donors to make an appointment for blood or platelet donation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.