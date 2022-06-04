TODAY
Coffee Call
Coffee Call, hosted by the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives and sponsored by Limestone Nursing & Rehabilitation, will take between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Saturday, June 4, at our location at 114 W. Pryor Street.
Elkmont Community Festival
The Elkmont Community Festival is taking place on Saturday, June 4, beginning at 4 p.m., in Downtown Elkmont. There will be food trucks, games and music from Daniel Jones, Will Stutts and Lesley Garris.
New Garden Cemetery Cleanup and Decoration Day
On Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, will be cleanup day for the New Garden Cemetery. Donations for upkeep will be taken on both days. Donations for those who cannot attend can be sent to Harold Atkinson at 20321 Sandlin Road in Elkmont, AL 35620 or Harold Robinson at 14016 Robinson Lane in Elkmont, AL 35620.
Chicken and goat stew / Decoration Day Reunion Cemetery
Decoration Day with a chicken and goat stew fundraiser at Reunion Cemetery is Saturday, June 4. Attendees are asked to bring their own container. Donations made payable to Reunion Cemetery Fund should be sent to Nicole Collins, 25172 AL Hwy 127, Elkmont, AL 35620.
4th Annual Addiction Eviction Rally
Ride With Meet Addiction/Advocacy ministry/Oasis Christ Church Outreach presents the 4th Annual Addiction Eviction Rally on June 4-5 from Swan Creek Park 98 US Highway 31 next to Athens Middle School.
UPCOMING
52 Weeks of Sun
The Athens-Limestone Public Library is hosting Michael Guillebeu on June 9, at 6 p.m., to talk about his “52 Weeks of Sun” book.
Vacation Bible School Central Valley
Central Valley is hosting a Food Truck Party VBS for students ages pre-k to 6th grade, on June 10 from 6 to 8 p.m., June 11 from 10 a.m. to noon and June 12 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Job Fair
The Athens Limestone County Family Resource Center is hosting a job fair on Friday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ID is required. Event location: 406 S Jefferson Street in Athens, Ala, next door to Dub’s Burgers
The King’s Table- Summer Edition
On June 11, New Life Church will provide free delicious food from the grill, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 2314 S. Hine Street in Athens. Drive-thru only.
Family Reunion
Betty Hodge and the Defoe family are hosting a family reunion on June 11 at 106 Pittman Street in Enterprise, Ala.
Ardmore Food Truck Saturday
On June 11, Ardmore’s Food Truck Saturday will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the corner of Main Street and Ardmore Avenue.
Kid’s Fishing Rodeo
On June 11, the Limestone County Sportsman’s Club is hosting a free Kid’s Fishing Rodeo, with registration beginning at 8 a.m. and fishing going from 9 a.m. to noon. Prizes and lunch take place at noon. Location of the pond is 23117 Kennedy Road in Athens. For more information: (256)-434-1675.
Singing on the Square
The Athens Limestone Tourism Office is excited to bring the popular music singer/songwriter Scott Nix & the SideHustles on Friday, June 17th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. “Bring your family of all ages, your appetite and bring your comfortable chair.”
Truck and Tractor Pull
The Ardmore Truck and Tractor Pull, taking place in Ardmore, Tenn., is on June 17 and 18, with gates opening at 5 p.m. and events starting at 7 p.m.
Kingsmen Quartet
Kingsmen Quartet coming to Berea Baptist on Sunday, June 19, at 6 p.m. Free admission, love offering will be received. 16779 Lucas Ferry on west side of Athens.
ONGOING
Merchants Alley Happy Hour
The new Athens Main Street Merchants Alley Happy Hour Music Series will take place every Friday night, April 1 to July 29, 2022, in the newly renovated alleyway on Jefferson Street from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Genealogy classes
Are you interested in learning your family history? Join us at The Athens-Limestone Public Library for a series of free genealogy classes that will help you discover your family lineage on the second and fourth Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on May 12 through July 28. Call to register: (256) 232-1233; 603 S. Jefferson Street Athens, AL 35611.
Digital Literacy Classes
Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a series of Digital Literacy Classes in conjunction with Calhoun Community College & Drake State Community & Technical College. Classes will boost your digital confidence & provide you with skills and training needed in today’s job market. Classes are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Call (256)-306-2830 to learn more.
Houston Memorial Library Daily Book Sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum, 101 North Houston Street in Athens, hosts a book sale daily. The book sale, museum and library are open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Tuesdays they are open from 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Bingo
Bingo is back up and running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur. More information: https://www.loc8nearme.com/alabama/decatur/elks-lodge/6449656/.
After-school feeding programWomen Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, (256)-233-5995.
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.). Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: (256)-424-5403.
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information (256) 232-1233.
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: (256)-233-6412.
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS.
CEMETERY CLEANUP
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
Bethel Cemetery
Annual monetary contributions for cemetery upkeep are due. If you have family members buried in Bethel Cemetery, send donations to Tommy Sprague at 25917 Pepper Road in Athens. Total funding for the cemetery comes from contributions. Cleanup of family burial sites is also encouraged as mowing season will begin soon. For more information, reach out to Sprague at (256) 874-8491.
BLOOD DONATIONS
Blood Drives
LifeSouth is conducting several blood drives in the coming weeks. You can also schedule a time with the Athens Donor Center (in the Publix parking lot) online anytime.
For more information, or to find and participate in blood drives, visit https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/zip or https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
