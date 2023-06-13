This week
Bobby Sprowl baseball camp
Athens Bible School will be hosting their annual Bobby Sprowl Summer Baseball Camp on their campus from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 12-15. Registration is $125, and players should bring their own lunches. For more information call Bobby Sprowl at (205) 886-6240.
Wednesday
Flag Day Ceremony
Athens State’s annual Flag Day Ceremony and cookout is scheduled for Wednesday, June 14 at 12:00 pm in the Sandridge Student Center Ballroom. The event honors the United States flag and our nation’s armed forces, past and present. Chief James L. Chambers will be this year’s guest speaker.
Thursday
Author Jennifer S. Kelly visit
Jennifer S. Kelly, author of The Foxes of Belair, will be visiting the Athens Limestone County Library on June 15 at 6 p.m.
Saturday
Juneteenth celebration
Limestone NAACP Juneteenth celebration, will be on June 17 from 11a.m.-5 p.m. with SOLO Fest 1-3 p.m. (all soloist welcome). There will also be food, giveaways, blood drive, photo ID’s, voter registration and more, everything free! The event will be at 2341 Hine St. S Athens, AL 35611.
Upcoming
Kiddie Carnival
The Athens Lions Club 2023 Kiddie Carnival will be open June 22-July 29 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Central Valley Church VBS
Central Valley Church of Christ will be hosting their “Twists and Turns” VBS from June 23-25 for 2-year-olds through sixth graders. Study on June 23 will be from 6-8 p.m., and June 24-25 will be from 4-6 p.m. There will be a family celebration on June 25 from 6-7 p.m. Please register at cvcfamily.org.
LARES Club Field Day
The Athens LARES Club will be hosting its annual Field Day Event at Big Springs Park (The Duck Pond) from 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 24 until 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25. Field Day is Amateur Radio’s open house, and the club welcomes the public to come learn more about ham radio.
VFW Music Event
On June 24, Athens VFW Auxiliary 4765, located on Jefferson / Hwy 127, will be hosting a music event with Daniel Jones performing from 6-10 p.m. Admission is free for this event. There will be several raffles at this event of two rifles, a pistol and a 40 quart orca cooler and many other door prizes. There will also be a hamburger plate available for purchase.
Elkmont Methodist VBS
Elkmont Methodist Church (25444 Children Street, Elkmont, AL 35620) will host their “Noah’s Great Adventure” VBS for grades Pre-K through 8th on June 25-29 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Register for VBS online at https://forms.gle/uoPDeKjUh6TLTGHd6.
Sardis Springs Independence Day Celebration
Sardis Springs Baptist Church will host a free Independence Day Celebration, with musical guests Gold City, on July 2 at 7p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. followed by ice cream and fireworks.
ACT Test Strategies
The United Way office is offering ACT Test Strategies classes from June 5-9 and June 12-14. Classes will be offered for Reading and English, Writing, Science and Math. Class size is limited, so call (256) 233-2323 for more information or to register. Payment is due the first day of attendance.
Ongoing
KALB Membership Drive
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful is kicking off their 2023-24 Membership Drive. Email KALBCares@gmail.com, or call (256) 233-8000 for forms or more information.
Houston Library writers group
The Houston Memorial Library wants all people interested in attending a Writers’ Group to contact the library at (256) 233-8770 to leave your name and contact information. Published author Darlene Hartman, writing under the pseudonym Simon Lang, has offered to facilitate a group for writers and aspiring writers. Date and time to be decided with interest in forming the group.
TOPS meeting
Athens AL TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Evening Chapter #0616 meets weekly on Tuesdays, at the Athens Activity Center on Pyror Street. Weigh-In starts at 6:00pm and the meeting at 6:30pm. For more info, email: AthensAL616TOPS@gmail.com
Book club
We have a Book Club that meets the 4th Thursday of every month at Antiques on Jefferson.
Book club
Join the Athens-Limestone Public Library for a new book club on the third Tuesday of the month. The club meets at 6 p.m. at Athens Alehouse & Cellar.
Digital Literacy Classes
Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a series of Digital Literacy Classes in conjunction with Calhoun Community College & Drake State Community & Technical College. Classes will boost your digital confidence & provide you with skills and training needed in today’s job market. Classes are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. Call (256) 306-2830 to learn more.
Houston Memorial Library Daily Book Sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum, 101 North Houston Street in Athens, hosts a book sale daily. The book sale, museum and library are open Monday through Friday and the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Bingo
Bingo is running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur. More information: https://www.loc8nearme.com/alabama/decatur/elks-lodge/6449656/.
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, (256) 233-5995.
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information (256) 232-1233.
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances. Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: (256) 424-5403.
Community outreach day
Freshwind Christian Fellowship is partnering with Women Empowering Women of Alabama to create a day of fun for the whole family every fourth Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 17200 Lucas Ferry Rd. in Athens. They will be serving food and giving away free clothing. For more information contact Janice Williams at (256) 233-5995.
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: (256) 233-6412.
Cemetery cleanup
Bethel Cemetery
Bethel Cemetery Annual monetary contributions for cemetery upkeep are due. If you have family members buried in Bethel Cemetery, send donations to Tommy Sprague at 25917 Pepper Road in Athens. Total funding for the cemetery comes from contributions. Cleanup of family burial sites is also encouraged as mowing season will begin soon. For more information, reach out to Sprague at (256) 874-8491.
Poplar Creek Cemetery
The Poplar Creek Cemetery at 10880 Snake Road, Athens will have a work day, Saturday, June 10th starting at 8 am for general cleanup anyone wishing to assist please come. Refreshments will be provided. Then on June 17 at 10 a.m. there will be an annual business meeting with finger food lunch provided at no cost. Donations can be made for Cemetery upkeep this day also. Donations may also be mailed to Poplar Creek Cemetery Board, P.O. Box 965, Athens, AL, 35612. For more information please contact Tim Gee at (256)-777-8291.
Pettusville Cemetery
The Annual Homecoming/Decoration Day at Pettusville Cemetery will be Sunday, June 18. The service will begin at 11 a.m. Toney Wales will be our guest speaker this year. Lunch will follow at 12 p.m. Please bring a covered dish or two. Donations for cemetery maintenance may be mailed to Marcus Hobbs at 26965 Pettusville Road, Elkmont, Alabama, 35620. Please make checks payable to the Pettusville cemetery fund.
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly. The City of Athens does not assume any liability for any monument, flowers, shrubbery, ornaments, flags, etc. in any city owned cemetery.
Blood donations
LifeSouth
You can schedule a time with the Athens Donor Center online anytime.
For more information, or to find and participate in blood drives, visit https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/zip.
Red Cross
American Red Cross is asking eligible donors to make an appointment for blood or platelet donation.
