Thursday
Kiddie Carnival
The Athens Lions Club 2023 Kiddie Carnival will be open June 22-July 29 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Friday
Central Valley Church VBS
Central Valley Church of Christ will be hosting their “Twists and Turns” VBS from June 23-25 for 2-year-olds through sixth graders. Study on June 23 will be from 6-8 p.m., and June 24-25 will be from 4-6 p.m. There will be a family celebration on June 25 from 6-7 p.m. Please register at cvcfamily.org.
Saturday
NARFE June meeting
NARFE Chapter 1480 will meet Saturday, June 24, at 9:00 a.m. at the Veteran’s Museum. Please call Dean Morgan, (256)-233-0248 if you have any questions.
LARES Club Field Day
The Athens LARES Club will be hosting its annual Field Day Event at Big Springs Park (The Duck Pond) from 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 24 until 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25. Field Day is Amateur Radio’s open house, and the club welcomes the public to come learn more about ham radio.
VFW Music Event
On June 24, Athens VFW Auxiliary 4765, located on Jefferson / Hwy 127, will be hosting a music event with Daniel Jones performing from 6-10 p.m. Admission is free for this event. There will be several raffles at this event of two rifles, a pistol and a 40 quart orca cooler and many other door prizes. There will also be a hamburger plate available for purchase.
Sunday
Elkmont Methodist VBS
Elkmont Methodist Church (25444 Children Street, Elkmont, AL 35620) will host their “Noah’s Great Adventure” VBS for grades Pre-K through 8th on June 25-29 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Register for VBS online at https://forms.gle/uoPDeKjUh6TLTGHd6.
Monday
Donnell House Membership Meeting
The Donnell House membership meeting will be June 26 at 6 p.m.. Mary Box will be speaking on “Cabinet of Curiosities,” and there will be refreshments to follow. Membership dues are $25 or $40/family, and checks are to be made out to Donnell House, Inc.
Upcoming
Elk River boat party
The Elk River boat party will be oo July 1. For more information, visit the 17th Annual Elk River Boat Party Facebook page.
Sardis Springs Independence Day Celebration
Sardis Springs Baptist Church will host a free Independence Day Celebration, with musical guests Gold City, on July 2 at 7p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. followed by ice cream and fireworks.
Literary festival
On July 8, Athens Limestone County Public Library will host the inaugural Tennessee Valley Literary Festival. The event will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and feature local authors and books to purchase. For more information, visit www.alcpl.org.
Fiddlers concert series
The Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Concert Series will continue on Thursday, July 13, at 7 p.m. with a performance by Blue Highway. The concert will be held at Athens State University in McCandless Hall. Tickets for the show are $15 for adults/$5 for children and can be purchased by visiting www.TVOTFC.org or calling the office of University Advancement at (256) 233-8215.
Ongoing
KALB Membership Drive
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful is kicking off their 2023-24 Membership Drive. Email KALBCares@gmail.com, or call (256) 233-8000 for forms or more information.
TOPS meeting
Athens AL TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Evening Chapter #0616 meets weekly on Tuesdays, at the Athens Activity Center on Pyror Street. Weigh-In starts at 6:00pm and the meeting at 6:30pm. For more info, email: AthensAL616TOPS@gmail.com
Book club
We have a Book Club that meets the 4th Thursday of every month at Antiques on Jefferson.
Book club
Join the Athens-Limestone Public Library for a new book club on the third Tuesday of the month. The club meets at 6 p.m. at Athens Alehouse & Cellar.
Digital Literacy Classes
Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a series of Digital Literacy Classes in conjunction with Calhoun Community College & Drake State Community & Technical College. Classes will boost your digital confidence & provide you with skills and training needed in today’s job market. Classes are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. Call (256) 306-2830 to learn more.
Houston Memorial Library Daily Book Sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum, 101 North Houston Street in Athens, hosts a book sale daily. The book sale, museum and library are open Monday through Friday and the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Bingo
Bingo is running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur. More information: https://www.loc8nearme.com/alabama/decatur/elkslodge/6449656/.
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, (256) 233-5995.
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information (256) 232-1233.
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances. Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: (256) 424-5403.
Community outreach day
Freshwind Christian Fellowship is partnering with Women Empowering Women of Alabama to create a day of fun for the whole family every fourth Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 17200 Lucas Ferry Rd. in Athens. They will be serving food and giving away free clothing. For more information contact Janice Williams at (256) 233-5995.
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: (256) 233-6412.
Cemetery cleanup
Bethel Cemetery
Bethel Cemetery Annual monetary contributions for cemetery upkeep are due. If you have family members buried in Bethel Cemetery, send donations to Tommy Sprague at 25917 Pepper Road in Athens. Total funding for the cemetery comes from contributions. Cleanup of family burial sites is also encouraged as mowing season will begin soon. For more information, reach out to Sprague at (256) 874-8491.
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly. The City of Athens does not assume any liability for any monument, flowers, shrubbery, ornaments, flags, etc. in any city owned cemetery.
Blood donations
LifeSouth
You can schedule a time with the Athens Donor Center online anytime.
For more information, or to find and participate in blood drives, visit https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/zip.
Red Cross
American Red Cross is asking eligible donors to make an appointment for blood or platelet donation.
