TODAY
Free Bag of Food
While supplies last, on Wednesday, June 22, beginning at 6 p.m., from the Oakdale Baptist Church in Athens. One bag per household.
THURSDAY
Lisa Worthey Smith
On June 23, from 1-3 p.m., the Athens Limestone Public Library is hosting local author Lisa Worthey Smith. She will have books available to purchase.
SATURDAY
Coxey Vacation Bible School
Coxey Church of Christ is hosting VBS: Fishers of Men, on June 25 at the church, located at 10495 U.S. Hwy. 72 (at New Cut Road). Registration is at 8:30 a.m. The program is from 9 a.m. to noon, with lunch at noon. Classes are for all ages. Includes crafts, outdoor activities, snacks, a skit and lunch.
Swamp Johns Fundraiser
The Owens Volunteer Fire Dept. is having a Swamp Johns Fundraiser on Saturday, June 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Limestone County Rodeo Arena. Plates are $13.00 each.
NARFE Meeting
NARFE Chapter 1480 will hold their monthly meeting at the Veterans Museum on Pryor Street beginning at 9 a.m. on June 25.
UPCOMING
Athens Ladies Civitan
Monthly meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 28, at noon at the Beasley Center on W. Bryan Street. Our speaker will be April Forde from Big Brothers Big Sisters and Adrianna Johnson, Program Director. Guests are welcome to attend. For information contact Patricia Smith (256) 683-5251 or cross.smithp@att.net.
Coffee Call
Coffee Call, hosted by the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives and sponsored by AmVets Post 21 & Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 511, will take place between 8 and 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, at their location at 114 W. Pryor Street.
Bluegrass Gospel Singing
Nebo Community Church is hosting a Bluegrass Gospel Singing on July 9, at 5 p.m. The event is free and will feature the Dry Creek Gospel Bluegrass.
Submarine Veterans MeetingThe North Alabama Submarine Veterans meeting is taking place on July 9. Meeting begins at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Museum in Athens. Guest Speaker is Mike Rose, Medal of Honor recipient. Open to all Veterans.
ONGOING
Kids Summer Program
The FreshWind Christian Fellowship and Women Empowering Women are hosting a free kids summer program from June 6 through July 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. It is available for ages 6 through 16 and will take place at 17200 Lucas Ferry Road in Athens.
Merchants Alley Happy HourThe Athens Main Street Merchants Alley Happy Hour Music Series will take place every Friday night, from June 28 to July 29, 2022, in the newly renovated alleyway on Jefferson Street from 5-6:30 p.m.
Genealogy classes
Are you interested in learning your family history? Join us at The Athens-Limestone Public Library for a series of free genealogy classes that will help you discover your family lineage on the second and fourth Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on May 12 through July 28. Call to register: (256) 232-1233; 603 S. Jefferson Street Athens, AL 35611.
Digital Literacy Classes
Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a series of Digital Literacy Classes in conjunction with Calhoun Community College & Drake State Community & Technical College. Classes will boost your digital confidence & provide you with skills and training needed in today’s job market. Classes are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. Call (256) 306-2830 to learn more.
Houston Memorial Library Daily Book Sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum, 101 North Houston Street in Athens, hosts a book sale daily. The book sale, museum and library are open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Tuesdays they are open from 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Bingo
Bingo is back up and running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur. More information: https://www.loc8nearme.com/alabama/decatur/elks-lodge/6449656/.
After-school feeding programWomen Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, (256) 233-5995.
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.). Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: (256) 424-5403.
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information (256) 232-1233.
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: (256) 233-6412.
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS.
CEMETERY CLEANUP
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
Bethel Cemetery
Annual monetary contributions for cemetery upkeep are due. If you have family members buried in Bethel Cemetery, send donations to Tommy Sprague at 25917 Pepper Road in Athens. Total funding for the cemetery comes from contributions. Cleanup of family burial sites is also encouraged as mowing season will begin soon. For more information, reach out to Sprague at (256) 874-8491.
BLOOD DONATIONS
Red Cross
Red Cross is conducting a drive at the Athens-Limestone Visitors Center on August 10 from 12-4 p.m.
LifeSouth
The LifeSouth mobile blood drive is at Walmart on June 23 from 12-6 p.m.
You can also schedule a time with the Athens Donor Center (in the original Publix parking lot) online anytime.
For more information, or to find and participate in blood drives, visit https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/zip or https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
