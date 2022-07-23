TODAY
Miller Cemetery Decoration Day
Decoration Day for the Miller Cemetery of Rogersville, Ala is Saturday, July 23, 2022. A short business meeting will be held at 11:45 followed by pot luck lunch. Goat stew will be served. If unable to attend you may mail donations to: Miller Cemetery of Rogersville, Ala., c/o Melanie Miller Page 17929 Hampton Cove Way Athens, AL 35611.
NARFE Meeting
NARFE Chapter 1480 will meet at the Veteran’s Museum on Saturday, July 23 at 9 a.m. Bob Harrell will be discussing election of Federation Officers at the August Convention. Please bring your NARFE Magazine.
UPCOMING
School Supply Giveaway
Round Island Creek M.B. Association is hosting a school supply giveaway form their Mission Center at 13829 Lucas Ferry Road, on July 30, from 10 a.m. to noon. STEM instructor Ms. Jacqueline Martin will be there for hands on activities, such as building a mini robot or building a binary bracelet.
Back to School Drive By
On August 6, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., New Life Church will be hosting a Back to School Drive By. There will be bags of basic school supplies for children of all ages. For more information: (256)-233-7228. Church location: 2314 Hine Street S. in Athens.
Clothes Giveaway
Women Empowering Women of Alabama will be holding a clothes giveaway and food giveaway on August 7, from 10 to noon, from Lincoln Bridgeforth Park. It is open to the community.
Enon Baptist Church Gospel
Southern Gospel Music Group, the Lovelace Family, will be singing Sunday, July 31 at 5 p.m., at the Enon Baptist Church in Danville, Ala. The church is located on Hwy. 99 in the Goodsprings Community. More information: (256)-278-0588.
Nebo Community Church
Nebo Community Church will be having revival services Sunday Aug. 7 at 5 p.m., as well as Monday Aug. 8 and Tuesday Aug 9, at 6:30 p.m. The evangelist will be Brandon Pylant with a special singing by the Pylant Family.
Tractor Pull
On August 12 and 13, the annual Lexington Truck and Tractor Pull is back, taking place at 7 p.m. on the 12th and 6 p.m. on the 13th. The event is taking place at Lexington Motorsports Park.
ONGOING
Athens-Limestone Rescue Squad Annual Yard Sale Donations
The Athens-Limestone Rescue Squad is hosting their annual yard sale and are currently collecting donations. The items need to be clean, good, usable items. Please call Michael Hardy at (256) 431-7734 before dropping off items, and pickups will only be on Saturdays.
Kids Summer Program
The FreshWind Christian Fellowship and Women Empowering Women are hosting a free kids summer program from June 6 through July 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. It is available for ages 6 through 16 and will take place at 17200 Lucas Ferry Road in Athens.
Merchants Alley Happy Hour
The Athens Main Street Merchants Alley Happy Hour Music Series will take place every Friday night until July 29, 2022, in the newly renovated alleyway on Jefferson Street from 5-6:30 p.m.
Genealogy classes
Are you interested in learning your family history? Join us at The Athens-Limestone Public Library for a series of free genealogy classes that will help you discover your family lineage on the second and fourth Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on May 12 through July 28. Call to register: (256) 232-1233; 603 S. Jefferson Street Athens, AL 35611.
Digital Literacy Classes
Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a series of Digital Literacy Classes in conjunction with Calhoun Community College & Drake State Community & Technical College. Classes will boost your digital confidence & provide you with skills and training needed in today’s job market. Classes are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. Call (256) 306-2830 to learn more.
Houston Memorial Library Daily Book Sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum, 101 North Houston Street in Athens, hosts a book sale daily. The book sale, museum and library are open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Tuesdays they are open from 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Bingo
Bingo is back up and running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur. More information: https://www.loc8nearme.com/alabama/decatur/elks-lodge/6449656/.
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, (256) 233-5995.
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances. Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: (256) 424-5403.
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information (256) 232-1233.
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: (256) 233-6412.
CEMETERY CLEANUP
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
Bethel Cemetery
Annual monetary contributions for cemetery upkeep are due. If you have family members buried in Bethel Cemetery, send donations to Tommy Sprague at 25917 Pepper Road in Athens. Total funding for the cemetery comes from contributions. Cleanup of family burial sites is also encouraged as mowing season will begin soon. For more information, reach out to Sprague at (256) 874-8491.
BLOOD DONATIONS
Red Cross
Red Cross is conducting a drive at the Athens-Limestone Visitors Center on August 10 from 12-4 p.m.
LifeSouth
You can also schedule a time with the Athens Donor Center (in the original Publix parking lot) online anytime.
For more information, or to find and participate in blood drives, visit https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/zip or https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
