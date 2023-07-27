Saturday
Back to school drive by
New Life Church is hosting a back to school “drive by” event on Saturday, July 29, at 11 a.m. There will be free food and school supplies for all ages at 2314 Hine Street south. For more information, contact (256) 233-7228.
Sunday
Community cookout
There will be a community cookout on July 30 at 12:15 p.m. hosted by Tanner United Methodist Church (19607 Huntsville-Brownsferry Road). The church will provide hot dogs, sides, dessert and drinks. The community is invited.
Tuesday
Backpack giveaway
LCCI is hosting a back to school backpack giveaway on Aug. 1 at the Methodist Youth Center.
Upcoming
AHS class of ‘56
Athens High class of ‘56 will meet at Mildreds in Ardmore on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 11 a.m. Call (256) 232-4121 for more information.
Limestone Co-op membership meeting
The annual membership meeting of the Limestone Farmers Co-op will be held at the Alabama Veterans Museum Event Center, 114 West Pryor Street, Athens, on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m. The past year’s business will be presented and board members will be elected. The meeting will conclude with a meal.
Coffee call
Coffee Call, hosted by the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives and sponsored by the Limestone Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, will take between 8:00am and 9:00am, Saturday, August 5, at our location at 114 W. Pryor Street.
Ongoing
Kiddie Carnival
The Athens Lions Club 2023 Kiddie Carnival will be open June 22-July 29 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
KALB Membership Drive
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful is kicking off their 2023-24 Membership Drive. Email KALBCares@gmail.com, or call (256) 233-8000 for forms or more information.
Community Choir Rehearsals
The Athens State University Community Choir holds rehearsals on Tuesday nights from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Athens High School Choir Room. For more information, contact Teresa Edwards at tedwards32815@gmail.com or learn more at the choir’s Facebook page.
TOPS meeting
Athens AL TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Evening Chapter #0616 meets weekly on Tuesdays, at the Athens Activity Center on Pyror Street. Weigh-In starts at 6:00pm and the meeting at 6:30pm. For more info, email: AthensAL616TOPS@gmail.com
Crochet Club
Athens-Limestone County Public Library hosts a crochet club every Saturday at 9:30 a.m. for every skill level. Bring your current projects to work on or help others learn.
Book club
We have a Book Club that meets the fourth Thursday of every month at Antiques on Jefferson.
Book club
Join the Athens-Limestone Public Library for a new book club on the third Tuesday of the month. The club meets at 6 p.m. at Athens Alehouse & Cellar.
Support group
Crisis Services of North Alabama in Athens will have support groups for domestic violence victims and survivors every Wednesday starting at 5:30 p.m. at 406 S. Jefferson Street. For more information, call (256) 262-7760 or (256) 230-1240.
Senior Game Nights
The Athens Activity Center is going to start hosting Friday Night Game Night on the third Friday of each month from July 21-Dec. 15. Games will be available from 3-7 p.m.
Digital Literacy Classes
Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a series of Digital Literacy Classes in conjunction with Calhoun Community College & Drake State Community & Technical College. Classes will boost your digital confidence & provide you with skills and training needed in today’s job market. Classes are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. Call (256) 306-2830 to learn more.
Houston Memorial Library Daily Book Sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum, 101 North Houston Street in Athens, hosts a book sale daily. The book sale, museum and library are open Monday through Friday and the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Bingo
Bingo is running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur. More information: https://www.loc8nearme.com/alabama/decatur/elkslodge/6449656/.
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, (256) 233-5995.
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens- Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information (256) 232-1233.
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances. Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: (256) 424-5403.
Community outreach day
Freshwind Christian Fellowship is partnering with Women Empowering Women of Alabama to create a day of fun for the whole family every fourth Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 17200 Lucas Ferry Rd. in Athens. They will be serving food and giving away free clothing. For more information contact Janice Williams at (256) 233-5995.
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: (256) 233-6412.
Cemetery cleanup
Higgin Cemetery
The Higgin Cemetery decoration day is Aug. 12. There will be a meeting at 10 a.m. If you are unable to come and would like to contribute to the upkeep of the cemetery, mail your donation to Faye Chandler, 20065 Temperance Oak Rd., Rogersville, AL, 35652, or call (256) 729-6886.
Salem Cemetery
The Salem Cemetery decoration day will be Aug. 5 starting at 8 a.m. There will be a covered dish luncheon at noon followed by a business meeting at Salem Methodist Family Center. For more information, contact Joyce McGoll at (256) 232-6452. Donations can be mailed to 28980 Hwy. 99, Lester, ALL, 35647.
Bethel Cemetery
Bethel Cemetery Annual monetary contributions for cemetery upkeep are due. If you have family members buried in Bethel Cemetery, send donations to Tommy Sprague at 25917 Pepper Road in Athens. Total funding for the cemetery comes from contributions. Cleanup of family burial sites is also encouraged as mowing season will begin soon. For more information, reach out to Sprague at (256) 874-8491.
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly. The City of Athens does not assume any liability for any monument, flowers, shrubbery, ornaments, flags, etc. in any city owned cemetery.
Blood donations
LifeSouth
You can schedule a time with the Athens Donor Center online anytime. For more information, or to find and participate in blood drives, visit https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/zip.
Red Cross
American Red Cross is asking eligible donors to make an appointment for blood or platelet donation.
